Jan 12 in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
09/01 62.21
08/01 85.17
07/01 63.67
06/01 58.67
05/01 85.18
03/01 35.48
02/01 45.78
01/01 66.76
31/12 98.17
30/12 95.02
29/12 91.72
27/12 55.46
26/12 71.93
24/12 101.96
23/12 107.57
22/12 110.67
20/12 65.40
19/12 67.76
18/12 115.12
17/12 111.17
16/12 96.71
15/12 60.75
13/12 81.57
12/12 31.83
11/12 29.57
10/12 57.50
09/12 28.47
08/12 40.17
06/12 30.06
05/12 23.77
04/12 23.77
03/12 29.11
02/12 25.53
01/12 27.38
29/11 27.19
28/11 69.57
27/11 69.42
26/11 76.72
25/11 69.88
24/11 69.58
22/11 59.78
21/11 35.30
20/11 35.30
19/11 42.90
18/11 44.19
17/11 67.33
15/11 41.99
14/11 37.79
13/11 66.86
12/11 65.01
11/11 93.70
10/11 38.45
08/11 87.34
07/11 28.90
05/11 63.19
03/11 58.38
01/11 58.37
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
@ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
**** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
