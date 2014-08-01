BRIEF-Lippo China updates on delisting of Auric Pacific Group Ltd from SGX-ST
* APGL and offeror jointly announced sgx-st had on 13th march confirmed that it has no objection to proposal to delist APGL from main board of sgx-st
Aug 1 (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 31/07 244.23 30/07 295.76 28/07 304.96 25/07 305.73 24/07 330.26 23/07 332.76 22/07 332.72 21/07 316.52 18/07 255.90 17/07 238.82 16/07 315.22 15/07 311.22 14/07 311.72 12/07 297.32 11/07 285.02 10/07 319.73 09/07 316.50 08/07 312.01 07/07 262.83 05/07 195.41 04/07 141.16 03/07 171.25 02/07 221.63 01/07 328.27 30/06 323.19 28/06 249.64 27/06 268.16 26/06 306.88 25/06 322.20 24/06 276.66 23/06 289.87 21/06 261.76 20/06 233.26 19/06 231.11 18/06 282.83 17/06 329.48 16/06 328.63 14/06 317.83 13/06 225.58 12/06 222.23 11/06 222.14 10/06 239.99 09/06 283.75 07/06 248.57 06/06 155.01 05/06 156.45 04/06 156.62 03/06 161.08 02/06 269.08 30/05 351.89 29/05 281.49 28/05 289.53 27/05 322.41 26/05 384.78 24/05 353.53 23/05 344.38 22/05 388.40 21/05 354.18 20/05 298.22 19/05 395.10 16/05 405.30 15/05 412.51 13/05 489.94 12/05 472.90 10/05 386.28 09/05 361.88 08/05 331.34 07/05 274.34 06/05 295.89 05/05 375.98 03/05 348.92 02/05 427.90 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on RBM12. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Intends to undertake a placement in respect of company's share purchase plan
BUENOS AIRES, March 13 Argentina moved to widen its investor base on Monday by offering to swap sovereign bonds issued in 2016 and 2017 with new paper with identical terms to be registered in the United States.