BRIEF-Saudi Electricity increases Islamic financing value to 8 bln riyals
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals
May 22 (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 21/05 55.49 20/05 55.49 19/05 55.49 18/05 58.38 16/05 58.38 15/05 58.38 14/05 58.88 13/05 58.98 12/05 59.48 11/05 59.48 09/05 59.01 08/05 59.01 07/05 58.98 06/05 58.98 05/05 58.08 02/05 58.08 30/04 58.08 29/04 56.61 28/04 56.76 27/04 58.79 25/04 58.79 24/04 59.29 23/04 59.99 22/04 58.54 21/04 61.93 20/04 61.93 17/04 61.93 16/04 61.74 15/04 61.74 13/04 62.13 11/04 62.12 10/04 65.13 09/04 65.13 08/04 65.13 07/04 68.47 06/04 68.47 04/04 68.47 01/04 68.97 31/03 68.97 30/03 68.62 28/03 66.98 27/03 66.98 26/03 62.70 25/03 66.02 24/03 64.60 23/03 64.60 21/03 64.64 20/03 64.64 19/03 67.06 18/03 67.06 17/03 68.43 16/03 68.43 14/03 69.12 13/03 69.12 12/03 71.10 11/03 70.30 10/03 67.36 09/03 70.30 07/03 70.30 05/03 70.30 04/03 67.70 03/03 72.22 02/03 72.22 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on .
* Source text: (bit.ly/1BfiCwd) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru)
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals
DUBAI, March 26 Stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Sunday with few fresh incentives, although Saudi Arabia may be supported by progress on reforms that could help it join MSCI's emerging market index.