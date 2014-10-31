BRIEF-Fitch says China credit derivatives progress, but hurdles remain
* Fitch: China credit derivatives progress, but hurdles remain
Oct 31 (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 30/10 78.61 29/10 77.54 28/10 85.81 27/10 115.51 25/10 70.96 22/10 120.70 21/10 138.05 20/10 125.01 18/10 123.94 17/10 57.63 16/10 72.50 14/10 130.28 13/10 57.26 11/10 57.01 10/10 57.47 09/10 66.20 08/10 89.68 07/10 96.45 04/10 101.45 01/10 96.10 30/09 119.71 29/09 103.93 27/09 90.19 26/09 136.49 25/09 127.61 24/09 133.21 23/09 103.76 22/09 120.35 20/09 126.97 19/09 143.47 18/09 142.76 17/09 156.40 16/09 204.90 15/09 133.75 13/09 120.37 12/09 85.97 11/09 90.80 10/09 102.62 09/09 109.72 08/09 187.34 05/09 72.56 04/09 89.78 03/09 90.86 02/09 99.39 01/09 121.65 30/08 122.16 28/08 234.76 27/08 183.91 26/08 197.91 25/08 199.05 23/08 177.89 22/08 178.06 21/08 161.52 20/08 246.94 19/08 204.80 16/08 260.40 14/08 180.87 13/08 259.16 12/08 300.27 11/08 285.50 09/08 243.87 08/08 234.32 07/08 193.96 06/08 167.46 05/08 95.46 04/08 119.46 02/08 155.12 01/08 224.53 31/07 244.23 30/07 295.76 28/07 304.96 25/07 305.73 24/07 330.26 23/07 332.76 22/07 332.72 21/07 316.52 18/07 255.90 17/07 238.82 16/07 315.22 15/07 311.22 14/07 311.72 12/07 297.32 11/07 285.02 10/07 319.73 09/07 316.50 08/07 312.01 07/07 262.83 05/07 195.41 04/07 141.16 03/07 171.25 02/07 221.63 01/07 328.27 30/06 323.19 28/06 249.64 27/06 268.16 26/06 306.88 25/06 322.20 24/06 276.66 23/06 289.87 21/06 261.76 20/06 233.26 19/06 231.11 18/06 282.83 17/06 329.48 16/06 328.63 14/06 317.83 13/06 225.58 12/06 222.23 11/06 222.14 10/06 239.99 09/06 283.75 07/06 248.57 06/06 155.01 05/06 156.45 04/06 156.62 03/06 161.08 02/06 269.08 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on . (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Fitch: China credit derivatives progress, but hurdles remain
March 22 Australian shares slumped to a three-week low on Wednesday, mirroring a sharp overnight fall on Wall Street, as investors saw U.S. President Donald Trump's struggles to push through his healthcare overhaul as a sign he may also face setbacks delivering promised corporate tax cuts.
March 21 U.S. organic food delivery service Sun Basket has hired banks for an initial public offering (IPO) that could come in the second half of the year, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.