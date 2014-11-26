Nov 26
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
25/11 69.88
24/11 69.58
22/11 59.78
21/11 35.30
20/11 35.30
19/11 42.90
18/11 44.19
17/11 67.33
15/11 41.99
14/11 37.79
13/11 66.86
12/11 65.01
11/11 93.70
10/11 38.45
08/11 87.34
07/11 28.90
05/11 63.19
03/11 58.38
01/11 58.37
31/10 82.77
30/10 78.61
29/10 77.54
28/10 85.81
27/10 115.51
25/10 70.96
22/10 120.70
21/10 138.05
20/10 125.01
18/10 123.94
17/10 57.63
16/10 72.50
14/10 130.28
13/10 57.26
11/10 57.01
10/10 57.47
09/10 66.20
08/10 89.68
07/10 96.45
04/10 101.45
01/10 96.10
30/09 119.71
29/09 103.93
27/09 90.19
26/09 136.49
25/09 127.61
24/09 133.21
23/09 103.76
22/09 120.35
20/09 126.97
19/09 143.47
18/09 142.76
17/09 156.40
16/09 204.90
15/09 133.75
13/09 120.37
12/09 85.97
11/09 90.80
10/09 102.62
09/09 109.72
08/09 187.34
05/09 72.56
04/09 89.78
03/09 90.86
02/09 99.39
01/09 121.65
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
@ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
**** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
