March 4 (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 03/03 72.22 02/03 72.22 28/02 72.22 27/02 72.65 26/02 72.65 25/02 72.65 24/02 72.65 23/02 71.96 21/02 71.96 20/02 72.26 18/02 72.45 16/02 72.45 14/02 71.85 13/02 71.85 12/02 72.26 11/02 73.05 10/02 73.05 09/02 73.05 07/02 73.55 06/02 73.60 05/02 60.90 04/02 37.26 03/02 32.97 02/02 33.67 31/01 40.78 30/01 59.88 29/01 36.82 28/01 55.44 27/01 97.94 24/01 61.55 23/01 79.03 22/01 80.14 21/01 69.84 20/01 96.54 19/01 82.34 17/01 56.53 16/01 70.70 15/01 63.05 14/01 91.10 13/01 85.10 12/01 91.10 10/01 60.15 09/01 62.21 08/01 85.17 07/01 63.67 06/01 58.67 05/01 85.18 03/01 35.48 02/01 45.78 01/01 66.76 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on . (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)