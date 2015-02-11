Fitch: Currency Risk Still Threatens Egyptian Banks' Solvency
DUBAI/LONDON, April 04 (Fitch) Some Egyptian banks are still at
risk of
struggling to meet minimum regulatory capital requirements as a
consequence of
currency weakness after the Egyptian pound was floated last
November, given
their high exposure to foreign-currency (FC) loans, Fitch
Ratings says. The
currency devaluation will also weaken asset quality, with debt
restructuring of
loans for smaller corporates already taking place, but we