SBI plans to sell 10% of SBI Life via IPO
SINGAPORE, March 27 (IFR) - State-owned State Bank of India plans to sell a 10% stake in SBI Life Insurance through an IPO.
Feb 3 (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 02/02 33.67 31/01 40.78 30/01 59.88 29/01 36.82 28/01 55.44 27/01 97.94 24/01 61.55 23/01 79.03 22/01 80.14 21/01 69.84 20/01 96.54 19/01 82.34 17/01 56.53 16/01 70.70 15/01 63.05 14/01 91.10 13/01 85.10 12/01 91.10 10/01 60.15 09/01 62.21 08/01 85.17 07/01 63.67 06/01 58.67 05/01 85.18 03/01 35.48 02/01 45.78 01/01 66.76 31/12 98.17 30/12 95.02 29/12 91.72 27/12 55.46 26/12 71.93 24/12 101.96 23/12 107.57 22/12 110.67 20/12 65.40 19/12 67.76 18/12 115.12 17/12 111.17 16/12 96.71 15/12 60.75 13/12 81.57 12/12 31.83 11/12 29.57 10/12 57.50 09/12 28.47 08/12 40.17 06/12 30.06 05/12 23.77 04/12 23.77 03/12 29.11 02/12 25.53 01/12 27.38 29/11 27.19 28/11 69.57 27/11 69.42 26/11 76.72 25/11 69.88 24/11 69.58 22/11 59.78 21/11 35.30 20/11 35.30 19/11 42.90 18/11 44.19 17/11 67.33 15/11 41.99 14/11 37.79 13/11 66.86 12/11 65.01 11/11 93.70 10/11 38.45 08/11 87.34 07/11 28.90 05/11 63.19 03/11 58.38 01/11 58.37 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on .
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
SINGAPORE, March 27 (IFR) - State-owned State Bank of India plans to sell a 10% stake in SBI Life Insurance through an IPO.
FRANKFURT, March 27 Lending to euro zone households grew at its fastest pace since late 2010 last month but corporate lending unexpectedly slowed, fresh data from the European Central Bank showed on Monday.