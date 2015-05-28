May 28 (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 27/05 56.17 26/05 56.53 25/05 56.53 23/05 57.53 22/05 57.53 21/05 55.49 20/05 55.49 19/05 55.49 18/05 58.38 16/05 58.38 15/05 58.38 14/05 58.88 13/05 58.98 12/05 59.48 11/05 59.48 09/05 59.01 08/05 59.01 07/05 58.98 06/05 58.98 05/05 58.08 02/05 58.08 30/04 58.08 29/04 56.61 28/04 56.76 27/04 58.79 25/04 58.79 24/04 59.29 23/04 59.99 22/04 58.54 21/04 61.93 20/04 61.93 17/04 61.93 16/04 61.74 15/04 61.74 13/04 62.13 11/04 62.12 10/04 65.13 09/04 65.13 08/04 65.13 07/04 68.47 06/04 68.47 04/04 68.47 01/04 68.97 31/03 68.97 30/03 68.62 28/03 66.98 27/03 66.98 26/03 62.70 25/03 66.02 24/03 64.60 23/03 64.60 21/03 64.64 20/03 64.64 19/03 67.06 18/03 67.06 17/03 68.43 16/03 68.43 14/03 69.12 13/03 69.12 12/03 71.10 11/03 70.30 10/03 67.36 09/03 70.30 07/03 70.30 05/03 70.30 04/03 67.70 03/03 72.22 02/03 72.22 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on . * Source text: (bit.ly/1Rphvna) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru)