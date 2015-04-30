April 30 (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 29/04 56.61 28/04 56.76 27/04 58.79 25/04 58.79 24/04 59.29 23/04 59.99 22/04 58.54 21/04 61.93 20/04 61.93 17/04 61.93 16/04 61.74 15/04 61.74 13/04 62.13 11/04 62.12 10/04 65.13 09/04 65.13 08/04 65.13 07/04 68.47 06/04 68.47 04/04 68.47 01/04 68.97 31/03 68.97 30/03 68.62 28/03 66.98 27/03 66.98 26/03 62.70 25/03 66.02 24/03 64.60 23/03 64.60 21/03 64.64 20/03 64.64 19/03 67.06 18/03 67.06 17/03 68.43 16/03 68.43 14/03 69.12 13/03 69.12 12/03 71.10 11/03 70.30 10/03 67.36 09/03 70.30 07/03 70.30 05/03 70.30 04/03 67.70 03/03 72.22 02/03 72.22 28/02 72.22 27/02 72.65 26/02 72.65 25/02 72.65 24/02 72.65 23/02 71.96 21/02 71.96 20/02 72.26 18/02 72.45 16/02 72.45 14/02 71.85 13/02 71.85 12/02 72.26 11/02 73.05 10/02 73.05 09/02 73.05 07/02 73.55 06/02 73.60 05/02 60.90 04/02 37.26 03/02 32.97 02/02 33.67 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on . * Source text: (bit.ly/1bWK3oN) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)