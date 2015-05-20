S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20 (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 19/05 55.49 18/05 58.38 16/05 58.38 15/05 58.38 14/05 58.88 13/05 58.98 12/05 59.48 11/05 59.48 09/05 59.01 08/05 59.01 07/05 58.98 06/05 58.98 05/05 58.08 02/05 58.08 30/04 58.08 29/04 56.61 28/04 56.76 27/04 58.79 25/04 58.79 24/04 59.29 23/04 59.99 22/04 58.54 21/04 61.93 20/04 61.93 17/04 61.93 16/04 61.74 15/04 61.74 13/04 62.13 11/04 62.12 10/04 65.13 09/04 65.13 08/04 65.13 07/04 68.47 06/04 68.47 04/04 68.47 01/04 68.97 31/03 68.97 30/03 68.62 28/03 66.98 27/03 66.98 26/03 62.70 25/03 66.02 24/03 64.60 23/03 64.60 21/03 64.64 20/03 64.64 19/03 67.06 18/03 67.06 17/03 68.43 16/03 68.43 14/03 69.12 13/03 69.12 12/03 71.10 11/03 70.30 10/03 67.36 09/03 70.30 07/03 70.30 05/03 70.30 04/03 67.70 03/03 72.22 02/03 72.22 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on . * Source text: (bit.ly/1SadvbB) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.