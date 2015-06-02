NEWSMAKER-BOJ chief Kuroda says no reason to withdraw monetary stimulus now
* Exports boosting Japan economy but domestic demand weak (Adds details on policy)
June 2 (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 01/06 59.01 30/05 59.01 29/05 59.01 28/05 51.66 27/05 56.17 26/05 56.53 25/05 56.53 23/05 57.53 22/05 57.53 21/05 55.49 20/05 55.49 19/05 55.49 18/05 58.38 16/05 58.38 15/05 58.38 14/05 58.88 13/05 58.98 12/05 59.48 11/05 59.48 09/05 59.01 08/05 59.01 07/05 58.98 06/05 58.98 05/05 58.08 02/05 58.08 30/04 58.08 29/04 56.61 28/04 56.76 27/04 58.79 25/04 58.79 24/04 59.29 23/04 59.99 22/04 58.54 21/04 61.93 20/04 61.93 17/04 61.93 16/04 61.74 15/04 61.74 13/04 62.13 11/04 62.12 10/04 65.13 09/04 65.13 08/04 65.13 07/04 68.47 06/04 68.47 04/04 68.47 01/04 68.97 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on . * Source text: (bit.ly/1eMkCr6) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Exports boosting Japan economy but domestic demand weak (Adds details on policy)
HONG KONG, March 24 CITIC Securities Co Ltd , China's biggest brokerage, plans to boost its revenue from overseas operations to 30 percent of total in the next five years, from 10 percent now, the head of its overseas business said on Friday.