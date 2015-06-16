June 16
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
15/06 56.22
13/06 56.62
12/06 56.62
11/06 56.62
10/06 56.62
09/06 56.63
08/06 53.18
06/06 53.91
05/06 53.91
04/06 55.56
03/06 55.56
02/06 59.01
01/06 59.01
30/05 59.01
29/05 59.01
28/05 51.66
27/05 56.17
26/05 56.53
25/05 56.53
23/05 57.53
22/05 57.53
21/05 55.49
20/05 55.49
19/05 55.49
18/05 58.38
16/05 58.38
15/05 58.38
14/05 58.88
13/05 58.98
12/05 59.48
11/05 59.48
09/05 59.01
08/05 59.01
07/05 58.98
06/05 58.98
05/05 58.08
02/05 58.08
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
@ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
**** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
* Source text: (bit.ly/1MGVFrY)
(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)