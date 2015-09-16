Sept 16 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.26 pct at 2-day variable rate repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.31 pct at 2-day variable rate repo auction * India cbank: allots 187.25 bln rupees at 2-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 187.25 bln rupees

