Aug 28 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.21 pct at 3-day
variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.20 pct at 3-day
variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cbank: allots 100.06 bln rupees at 3-day variable rate
reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 163.29 bln rupees
* India cbank: makes partial allotment of 94.49 pct at cut-off
rate at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction
