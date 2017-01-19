BRIEF-Samsung Card to pay annual dividend as 1,500 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1,500 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Jan 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all three bids for 18 billion rupees ($264.01 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 19/01 3 18.00 3 18.00 6.25 18/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 17/01 3 14.01 3 14.01 6.25 16/01 2 13.75 2 13.75 6.25 13/01 4 22.80 4 22.80 6.25 12/01 4 25.17 4 25.17 6.25 11/01 7 28.92 7 28.92 6.25 10/01 5 17.05 5 17.05 6.25 09/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 07/01 7 44 7 44 6.25 06/01 8 23.13 8 23.13 6.25 05/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 04/01 2 14 2 14 6.25 03/01 4 15.20 4 15.20 6.25 02/01 4 23.97 4 23.97 6.25 31/12 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.25 30/12 8 40.57 8 40.57 6.25 29/12 6 63.67 6 63.67 6.25 28/12 7 42.94 7 42.94 6.25 27/12 4 23.50 4 23.50 6.25 26/12 5 23.65 5 23.65 6.25 23/12 9 34.30 9 34.30 6.25 22/12 5 24.15 5 24.15 6.25 21/12 11 43.41 11 43.41 6.25 20/12 6 23.62 6 23.62 6.25 19/12 6 20.70 6 20.70 6.25 17/12 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.25 16/12 8 70.32 8 70.32 6.25 15/12 9 37.12 9 37.12 6.25 14/12 10 40.62 10 40.62 6.25 13/12 6 23.82 6 23.82 6.25 09/12 17 90.61 17 90.61 6.25 08/12 37 185.67 37 185.67 6.25 07/12 4 26.75 4 26.75 6.25 06/12 19 84.62 19 84.62 6.25 05/12 7 28.16 7 28.16 6.25 03/12 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.25 02/12 8 27.41 8 27.41 6.25 01/12 9 38.11 9 38.11 6.25 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 18/01 46 182.90 46 182.90 5.75 17/01 32 57.65 32 57.65 5.75 16/01 26 38.93 26 38.93 5.75 13/01 36 65.13 36 65.13 5.75 12/01 23 20.11 23 20.11 5.75 11/01 26 23.13 26 23.13 5.75 10/01 26 35.42 26 35.42 5.75 09/01 26 63.75 26 63.75 5.75 07/01 19 31.92 19 31.92 5.75 06/01 54 108.30 54 108.30 5.75 05/01 35 54.28 35 54.28 5.75 04/01 44 83.99 44 83.99 5.75 03/01 54 214.50 54 214.50 5.75 02/01 74 584.10 74 584.10 5.75 31/12 66 816.14 66 816.14 5.75 30/12 31 138.79 31 138.79 5.75 29/12 34 93.38 34 93.38 5.75 28/12 33 58.52 33 58.52 5.75 27/12 24 71.90 24 71.90 5.75 26/12 27 46.14 27 46.14 5.75 23/12 62 161.92 62 161.92 5.75 22/12 39 44.70 39 44.70 5.75 21/12 35 35.29 35 35.29 5.75 20/12 33 46.30 33 46.30 5.75 19/12 37 64.91 37 64.91 5.75 17/12 38 102.89 38 102.89 5.75 16/12 30 46.64 30 46.64 5.75 15/12 35 44.24 35 44.24 5.75 14/12 30 27.21 30 27.21 5.75 13/12 38 151.90 38 151.90 5.75 12/12 28 674.89 28 674.89 5.75 10/12 34 691.07 34 691.07 5.75 09/12 77 519.74 77 519.74 5.75 08/12 29 69.97 29 69.97 5.75 07/12 14 11.57 14 11.57 5.75 06/12 12 19.04 12 19.04 5.75 05/12 19 22.19 19 22.19 5.75 03/12 24 109.09 24 109.09 5.75 02/12 23 188.66 23 188.66 5.75 01/12 28 256.48 28 256.48 5.75 Source text - bit.ly/2jr0LkV ($1 = 68.1800 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Jan 24 A team of managers from fixed income hedge fund Structured Portfolio Managers are starting a new firm called Nara Capital Partners, co-founder Charles Smart said.
ALMATY, Jan 24 Talks on a merger and acquisition deal between Kazakhstan's two biggest lenders Halyk Bank and Kazkommertsbank (KKB) are not subject to any timeframe, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.