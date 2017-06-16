BRIEF-Stampede Capital to consider sale of Singapore unit
* Says to consider sale of Singapore unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all eight bids for 26.35 billion rupees ($409.03 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 16/06 8 26.35 8 26.35 6.25 15/06 6 22.06 6 22.06 6.25 14/06 6 33.95 6 33.95 6.25 13/06 3 19.25 3 19.25 6.25 12/06 3 19.65 3 19.65 6.25 09/06 7 23.70 7 23.70 6.25 08/06 5 23.40 5 23.40 6.25 07/06 22 134.45 22 134.45 6.25 06/06 28 92.96 28 92.96 6.25 05/06 3 19.60 3 19.60 6.25 03/06 0 0 0 0 6.25 02/06 3 19.75 3 19.75 6.25 01/06 3 17.50 3 17.50 6.25 31/05 3 20.00 3 20.00 6.25 30/05 3 17.47 3 17.47 6.25 29/05 3 17.47 3 17.47 6.25 26/05 4 16.21 4 16.21 6.25 25/05 4 23.45 4 23.45 6.25 24/05 7 30.01 7 30.01 6.25 23/05 5 23 5 23 6.25 22/05 5 21.45 5 21.45 6.25 20/05 0 0 0 0 6.25 19/05 4 22.30 4 22.30 6.25 18/05 5 23.27 5 23.27 6.25 17/05 5 23.37 5 23.37 6.25 16/05 8 25.23 8 25.23 6.25 15/05 19 125.36 19 125.36 6.25 12/05 6 24.85 6 24.85 6.25 11/05 2 14.30 2 14.30 6.25 09/05 13 56.84 13 56.84 6.25 08/05 26 158.76 26 158.76 6.25 06/05 0 0 0 0 6.25 05/05 1 9.30 1 9.30 6.25 04/05 2 14.05 2 14.05 6.25 03/05 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 02/05 2 14.05 2 14.05 6.25 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 15/06 42 71.60 42 71.60 6.00 14/06 29 32.69 29 32.69 6.00 13/06 51 76.05 51 76.05 6.00 12/06 43 116.62 43 116.62 6.00 09/06 78 154.19 78 154.19 6.00 08/06 42 49.16 42 49.16 6.00 07/06 24 30.52 24 30.52 6.00 06/06 36 59.39 36 59.39 6.00 05/06 36 51.56 36 51.56 6.00 03/06 33 116 33 116 6.00 02/06 44 86.97 44 86.97 6.00 01/06 58 236.74 58 236.74 6.00 31/05 48 163.81 48 163.81 6.00 30/05 38 176.57 38 176.57 6.00 29/05 28 67.08 28 67.08 6.00 26/05 87 466.66 87 466.66 6.00 25/05 59 244.19 59 244.19 6.00 24/05 32 54.64 32 54.64 6.00 23/05 35 54.80 35 54.80 6.00 22/05 42 118.56 42 118.56 6.00 20/05 25 65.17 25 65.17 6.00 19/05 47 242.33 47 242.33 6.00 18/05 39 132.66 39 132.66 6.00 17/05 44 140.99 44 140.99 6.00 16/05 39 90.66 39 90.66 6.00 15/05 35 81.29 35 81.29 6.00 12/05 72 238.31 72 238.31 6.00 11/05 66 370.24 66 370.24 6.00 10/05 28 85.92 28 85.92 6.00 09/05 34 97.71 34 97.71 6.00 08/05 31 72.31 31 72.31 6.00 06/05 23 30.97 23 30.97 6.00 05/05 44 207.16 44 207.16 6.00 04/05 56 199.08 56 199.08 6.00 03/05 53 206.81 53 206.81 6.00 02/05 51 150.50 51 150.50 6.00 01/05 22 67.58 22 67.58 6.00 Source text - bit.ly/2ryd5av ($1 = 64.4200 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
June 22 - India's benchmark BSE index hit a record high on Thursday as steps taken by the capital markets regulator to attract more investments and tackle massive bad loans of banks boosted sentiment.
SYDNEY, June 22 An Australian state said on Thursday it would introduce a new tax on the country's five biggest banks amounting to $280 million over four years - a move that comes on the heels of a surprise $4.6 billion federal levy on the same lenders.