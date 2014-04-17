April 17 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 24 bids for 74.72 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) at its four-day evening repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.

Earlier in the day, the central bank accepted 14 bids for 37.28 billion rupees at its morning repo auction, taking the cumulative repo bids for the day to 112 billion rupees.

@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 60.3550 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)