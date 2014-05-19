(Corrects to remove wrong numbers from reverse repo table, adds May 16 figures in repo and reverse repo tables) May 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 50 bids for 201.61 billion rupees ($3.42 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 19/05 50 201.61 50 201.61 8.00 16/05@ 05 38.83 05 38.83 8.00 16/05 16 50.31 16 50.31 8.00 15/05 52 208.91 52 208.91 8.00 13/05 59 213.07 59 213.07 8.00 12/05 59 215.23 59 215.23 8.00 09/05 55 209.23 55 209.23 8.00 08/05 51 196.18 51 196.18 8.00 07/05 28 117.68 28 117.68 8.00 06/05 33 108.62 33 108.62 8.00 05/05 43 160.50 43 160.50 8.00 02/05# 06 19.24 06 19.24 8.00 02/05 22 63.05 22 63.05 8.00 30/04 58 216.90 58 216.90 8.00 29/04 58 216.91 58 216.91 8.00 28/04 57 216.44 57 216.44 8.00 25/04 55 210.09 55 210.09 8.00 23/04 58 212.96 58 212.96 8.00 22/04 56 211.27 56 211.27 8.00 21/04 48 189.68 48 189.68 8.00 17/04@ 24 74.72 24 74.72 8.00 17/04 14 37.28 14 37.28 8.00 16/04 31 122.07 31 122.07 8.00 15/04 47 198.35 47 198.35 8.00 11/04 42 177.93 42 177.93 8.00 10/04 41 174.53 41 174.53 8.00 09/04 42 172.98 42 172.98 8.00 07/04 47 180.42 47 180.42 8.00 04/04@ 02 1.35 02 1.35 8.00 04/04 22 51.02 22 51.02 8.00 03/04 52 170.04 52 170.04 8.00 01/04 58 212.92 58 212.92 8.00 28/03 56 361.04 56 361.04 8.00 27/03 47 347.51 47 347.51 8.00 26/03 52 367.36 52 367.36 8.00 25/03 60 387.33 60 387.33 8.00 24/03 59 393.84 59 393.82 8.00 21/03@ 23 195.53 23 195.53 8.00 21/03 37 178.31 37 178.31 8.00 20/03 61 398.98 61 398.98 8.00 19/03 62 409.03 62 409.03 8.00 18/03 62 408.13 62 408.13 8.00 14/03 55 364.73 55 364.71 8.00 13/03 50 342.11 50 342.11 8.00 12/03 44 294.15 44 294.15 8.00 11/03 48 308.25 48 308.25 8.00 10/03 48 320.03 48 320.03 8.00 07/03@ 28 215.63 28 215.63 8.00 07/03 14 52.07 14 52.07 8.00 06/03 33 224.60 33 224.60 8.00 05/03 7 22.70 7 22.70 8.00 04/03 9 28.17 9 28.17 8.00 03/03 14 116.81 14 116.81 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 16/05 31 132.93 31 132.93 7.00 15/05 27 132.61 27 132.61 7.00 13/05 6 3.32 6 3.32 7.00 12/05 10 20.74 10 20.74 7.00 09/05 8 3.58 8 3.58 7.00 08/05 18 66.52 18 66.52 7.00 07/05 5 6.42 5 6.42 7.00 06/05 19 63.65 19 63.65 7.00 05/05 13 167.31 13 167.31 7.00 02/05 31 116.20 31 116.20 7.00 30/04 12 14.75 12 14.75 7.00 29/04 22 76.91 22 76.91 7.00 28/04 13 22.22 13 22.22 7.00 25/04 16 71.90 16 71.90 7.00 23/04 12 38.61 12 38.61 7.00 22/04 15 42.33 15 42.33 7.00 21/04 05 2.89 05 2.86 7.00 17/04 20 29.16 20 29.16 7.00 16/04 25 88.27 25 88.27 7.00 15/04 16 54.56 16 54.56 7.00 11/04 07 19.35 07 19.35 7.00 10/04 23 72.00 23 72.00 7.00 09/04 17 47.82 17 47.82 7.00 07/04 01 0.20 01 0.20 7.00 04/04 23 135.36 23 135.36 7.00 03/04 33 210.11 33 210.11 7.00 02/04 15 61.12 15 61.12 7.00 28/03 06 118.80 06 118.80 7.00 27/03 33 153.49 33 153.49 7.00 26/03 36 216.96 36 216.96 7.00 25/03 18 111.28 18 111.28 7.00 24/03 15 34.55 15 34.55 7.00 21/03 14 29.63 14 29.63 7.00 20/03 17 27.64 17 27.64 7.00 19/03 16 24.02 16 24.02 7.00 18/03 12 31.88 12 31.88 7.00 14/03 2 8.14 2 8.14 7.00 13/03 22 105.88 22 105.88 7.00 12/03 10 15.98 10 15.98 7.00 11/03 09 12.43 09 12.43 7.00 10/03 16 65.39 16 65.39 7.00 07/03 08 28.40 08 28.40 7.00 06/03 26 78.23 26 78.23 7.00 05/03 17 25.54 17 25.54 7.00 04/03 24 105.52 24 105.52 7.00 03/03 29 97.84 29 97.84 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 59.0300 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)