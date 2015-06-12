BRIEF-BFF prices IPO at 4.70 euros a share
April 5 Banking group Banca Farmafactoring (BFF) says:
June 12 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 26 bids for 109.61 billion rupees ($1.71 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it inserts liquidity into the banking system.
For detailed results, please see the table below: ---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 12/06 26 109.61 26 109.61 7.25 11/06 35 133.86 35 133.86 7.25 10/06 42 140.51 42 140.51 7.25 09/06 39 135.11 39 135.11 7.25 08/06 19 66.38 19 66.38 7.25 05/06 5 20.52 5 20.52 7.25 04/06 6 20.67 6 20.67 7.25 03/06 9 31.75 9 31.75 7.25 02/06 13 44.08 13 44.08 7.50 01/06 31 100.15 31 100.15 7.50 29/05 43 196.51 43 196.51 7.50 28/05 46 186.57 46 186.57 7.50 27/05 47 195.97 47 195.97 7.50 26/05 44 185.27 44 185.27 7.50 25/05 45 195.41 45 195.41 7.50 22/05 45 192.37 45 192.37 7.50 21/05 40 165.43 40 165.43 7.50 20/05 47 187.09 47 187.09 7.50 19/05 50 203.66 50 203.66 7.50 18/05 47 183.37 47 183.37 7.50 15/05 51 204.50 51 204.50 7.50 14/05 40 167.12 40 167.12 7.50 13/05 45 186.31 45 186.31 7.50 12/05 49 201.16 49 201.16 7.50 11/05 42 165.09 42 165.09 7.50 08/05 41 188.30 41 188.30 7.50 07/05 20 106.05 20 106.05 7.50 06/05 12 38.97 12 38.97 7.50 05/05 39 154.34 39 154.31 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 11/06 17 37.26 17 37.26 6.25 10/06 26 59.63 26 59.63 6.25 09/06 20 21.48 20 21.48 6.25 08/06 15 27.63 15 27.63 6.25 06/06 2 0.19 2 0.19 6.25 05/06 10 27.06 10 27.06 6.25 04/06 17 16.00 17 16.00 6.25 03/06 27 37.29 27 37.29 6.25 02/06 39 127.89 39 127.89 6.25 01/06 27 65.97 27 65.97 6.50 30/05 25 178.49 25 178.49 6.50 29/05 20 74.77 20 74.77 6.50 28/05 19 81.92 19 81.92 6.50 27/05 18 28.75 18 28.75 6.50 26/05 12 12.61 12 12.61 6.50 25/05 21 39.27 21 39.27 6.50 23/05 6 9.21 6 9.21 6.50 22/05 11 12.34 11 12.34 6.50 21/05 13 10.08 13 10.08 6.50 20/05 19 35.54 19 35.54 6.50 19/05 23 57.35 23 57.35 6.50 18/05 14 10.56 14 10.56 6.50 16/05 04 6.63 04 6.63 6.50 15/05 32 70.72 32 70.72 6.50 14/05 27 39.17 27 39.17 6.50 13/05 33 36.60 33 36.60 6.50 12/05 36 66.12 36 66.12 6.50 11/05 18 17.41 18 17.41 6.50 09/05 05 11.20 05 11.20 6.50 08/05 24 173.39 24 173.39 6.50 07/05 16 23.83 16 23.83 6.50 06/05 28 32.90 28 32.90 6.50 05/05 42 253.63 42 253.63 6.50 02/05 30 185.49 30 184.49 6.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Source text: (bit.ly/1C2fDaU) ($1 = 64.0300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru)
* Will undertake a restructuring, reallocating capital and management resources across portfolio and pipeline
* Said on Tuesday the sole shareholder, GreenOak Spain Investments Sarl, had agreed to authorize the transfer by the company of 100 percent of shares of GO Spain XXI, GreenOak Spain Solar, Inversiones Baglio, Inversiones Barrow, Inversiones Fraser, Inversiones Grace, Inversiones Mandrem, Inversiones Manly, Inversiones Margarita, Inversiones Ninara, Inversiones Reinga and Inversiones Silang