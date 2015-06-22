June 22 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday
it accepted all nine bids for 42.62 billion rupees ($671
million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.
For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
22/06 9 42.62 9 42.62 7.25
19/06 10 43.20 10 43.20 7.25
18/06 10 42.40 10 42.40 7.25
17/06 21 104.41 21 104.41 7.25
16/06 10 58.05 10 58.05 7.25
15/06 08 42.25 08 42.25 7.25
12/06 26 109.61 26 109.61 7.25
11/06 35 133.86 35 133.86 7.25
10/06 42 140.51 42 140.51 7.25
09/06 39 135.11 39 135.11 7.25
08/06 19 66.38 19 66.38 7.25
05/06 5 20.52 5 20.52 7.25
04/06 6 20.67 6 20.67 7.25
03/06 9 31.75 9 31.75 7.25
02/06 13 44.08 13 44.08 7.50
01/06 31 100.15 31 100.15 7.50
29/05 43 196.51 43 196.51 7.50
28/05 46 186.57 46 186.57 7.50
27/05 47 195.97 47 195.97 7.50
26/05 44 185.27 44 185.27 7.50
25/05 45 195.41 45 195.41 7.50
22/05 45 192.37 45 192.37 7.50
21/05 40 165.43 40 165.43 7.50
20/05 47 187.09 47 187.09 7.50
19/05 50 203.66 50 203.66 7.50
18/05 47 183.37 47 183.37 7.50
15/05 51 204.50 51 204.50 7.50
14/05 40 167.12 40 167.12 7.50
13/05 45 186.31 45 186.31 7.50
12/05 49 201.16 49 201.16 7.50
11/05 42 165.09 42 165.09 7.50
08/05 41 188.30 41 188.30 7.50
07/05 20 106.05 20 106.05 7.50
06/05 12 38.97 12 38.97 7.50
05/05 39 154.34 39 154.31 7.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
20/06 25 98.44 25 98.44 6.25
19/06 03 6.36 03 6.36 6.25
18/06 20 23.24 20 23.24 6.25
17/06 21 42.78 21 42.78 6.25
16/06 20 55.08 20 55.08 6.25
15/06 25 39.56 25 39.56 6.25
13/06 31 250.92 31 250.92 6.25
12/06 28 52.56 28 52.56 6.25
11/06 17 37.26 17 37.26 6.25
10/06 26 59.63 26 59.63 6.25
09/06 20 21.48 20 21.48 6.25
08/06 15 27.63 15 27.63 6.25
06/06 2 0.19 2 0.19 6.25
05/06 10 27.06 10 27.06 6.25
04/06 17 16.00 17 16.00 6.25
03/06 27 37.29 27 37.29 6.25
02/06 39 127.89 39 127.89 6.25
01/06 27 65.97 27 65.97 6.50
30/05 25 178.49 25 178.49 6.50
29/05 20 74.77 20 74.77 6.50
28/05 19 81.92 19 81.92 6.50
27/05 18 28.75 18 28.75 6.50
26/05 12 12.61 12 12.61 6.50
25/05 21 39.27 21 39.27 6.50
23/05 6 9.21 6 9.21 6.50
22/05 11 12.34 11 12.34 6.50
21/05 13 10.08 13 10.08 6.50
20/05 19 35.54 19 35.54 6.50
19/05 23 57.35 23 57.35 6.50
18/05 14 10.56 14 10.56 6.50
16/05 04 6.63 04 6.63 6.50
15/05 32 70.72 32 70.72 6.50
14/05 27 39.17 27 39.17 6.50
13/05 33 36.60 33 36.60 6.50
12/05 36 66.12 36 66.12 6.50
11/05 18 17.41 18 17.41 6.50
09/05 05 11.20 05 11.20 6.50
08/05 24 173.39 24 173.39 6.50
07/05 16 23.83 16 23.83 6.50
06/05 28 32.90 28 32.90 6.50
05/05 42 253.63 42 253.63 6.50
02/05 30 185.49 30 184.49 6.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.
Source text: (bit.ly/1H4OolE)
($1 = 63.5100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)