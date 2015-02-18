Feb 18 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 58 bids for 206.46 billion rupees ($3.32 billion) at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 18/02 58 206.46 58 206.46 7.75 16/02 51 188.01 51 188.01 7.75 13/02 28 90.16 28 90.16 7.75 12/02 52 187.59 52 187.59 7.75 11/02 31 86.65 31 86.65 7.75 10/02 36 106.47 36 106.47 7.75 09/02 55 212.95 55 212.95 7.75 06/02 41 133.61 41 133.61 7.75 05/02 10 24.64 10 24.64 7.75 04/02 12 37.05 12 37.05 7.75 03/02 12 39.38 12 39.38 7.75 02/02 39 147.12 39 147.12 7.75 30/01 29 118.51 29 118.51 7.75 29/01 39 159.00 39 159.00 7.75 28/01 56 224.91 56 224.91 7.75 27/01 54 214.54 54 214.54 7.75 23/01 47 194.60 47 194.60 7.75 22/01 46 168.88 46 168.88 7.75 21/01 55 209.26 55 209.26 7.75 20/01 53 208.58 53 208.58 7.75 19/01 53 208.88 53 208.88 7.75 16/01 52 208.23 52 208.23 7.75 15/01 53 201.64 53 201.64 7.75 14/01 55 207.36 55 207.36 8.00 13/01 55 206.38 55 206.38 8.00 12/01 44 143.08 44 143.08 8.00 09/01 45 169.86 45 169.86 8.00 08/01 44 128.55 44 128.55 8.00 07/01 35 100.01 35 100.01 8.00 06/01 43 163.36 43 163.36 8.00 05/01 15 39.43 15 39.43 8.00 02/01 20 89.71 20 89.71 8.00 01/01 55 216.62 55 216.62 8.00 31/12 51 180.37 51 180.37 8.00 30/12 56 215.29 56 215.29 8.00 29/12 53 218.74 53 218.74 8.00 26/12 50 201.28 50 201.28 8.00 24/12 47 182.51 47 182.51 8.00 23/12 51 200.56 51 200.56 8.00 22/12 55 219.72 55 219.72 8.00 19/12 57 212.97 57 212.97 8.00 18/12 57 224.18 57 224.18 8.00 17/12 57 229.77 57 229.77 8.00 16/12 53 206.82 53 206.82 8.00 15/12 49 186.47 49 186.47 8.00 12/12 33 142.05 33 142.05 8.00 11/12 35 126.81 35 126.81 8.00 10/12 36 117.50 36 117.50 8.00 09/12 30 128.28 30 128.28 8.00 08/12 27 111.57 27 111.57 8.00 05/12 09 22.01 09 22.01 8.00 04/12 16 48.74 16 48.74 8.00 03/12 13 38.46 13 38.46 8.00 02/12 18 41.93 18 41.93 8.00 01/12 34 135.68 34 135.68 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 16/02 15 21.60 15 21.60 6.75 13/02 22 54.71 22 54.71 6.75 12/02 18 45.08 18 45.08 6.75 11/02 12 13.49 12 13.49 6.75 10/02 18 21.52 18 21.52 6.75 09/02 18 53.49 18 53.49 6.75 06/02 20 24.66 20 24.66 6.75 05/02 16 25.04 16 25.04 6.75 04/02 25 38.72 25 38.72 6.75 03/02 19 188.58 19 188.58 6.75 02/02 43 206.62 43 206.62 6.75 30/01 19 34.64 19 34.64 6.75 29/01 35 183.92 35 183.92 6.75 28/01 25 69.93 25 69.93 6.75 27/01 22 42.45 22 42.45 6.75 23/01 17 26.17 17 26.17 6.75 22/01 14 21.91 14 21.91 6.75 21/01 15 48.94 15 48.94 6.75 20/01 12 13.85 12 13.85 6.75 19/01 15 13.46 15 13.46 6.75 16/01 17 32.19 17 32.19 6.75 15/01 11 17.83 11 17.83 6.75 14/01 13 21.09 13 21.09 7.00 13/01 12 29.33 12 29.33 7.00 12/01 9 13.98 9 13.98 7.00 09/01 12 50.65 12 50.65 7.00 08/01 17 19.52 17 19.52 7.00 07/01 18 21.23 18 21.23 7.00 06/01 25 100.51 25 100.51 7.00 05/01 10 19.96 10 19.96 7.00 02/01 28 73.52 28 73.52 7.00 01/01 28 144.76 28 144.76 7.00 31/12 22 144.07 22 144.07 7.00 30/12 21 91.46 21 91.46 7.00 29/12 18 33.76 18 33.76 7.00 26/12 25 55.54 25 55.54 7.00 24/12 22 55.99 22 55.99 7.00 23/12 16 27.01 16 27.01 7.00 22/12 14 21.18 14 21.18 7.00 19/12 9 25.22 9 25.22 7.00 18/12 17 51.77 17 51.77 7.00 17/12 14 17.58 14 17.58 7.00 16/12 9 8.94 9 8.94 7.00 15/12 15 45.14 15 45.14 7.00 12/12 17 27.16 17 27.16 7.00 11/12 15 21.21 15 21.21 7.00 10/12 15 71.80 15 71.80 7.00 09/12 10 15.39 10 15.39 7.00 08/12 13 24.07 13 24.07 7.00 05/12 11 21.66 11 21.66 7.00 04/12 20 44.60 20 44.60 7.00 03/12 21 26.39 21 26.39 7.00 02/12 23 57.26 23 57.26 7.00 01/12 21 32.15 21 32.15 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 62.2600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)