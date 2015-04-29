Fitch: Big Banks Could Have Edge in US Online Mortgages over Time
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, April 06 (Fitch) The growing trend in
digitization of the
mortgage application process should continue in the US over the
long term, says
Fitch Ratings. Large banks with greater resources, competitive
pricing and the
ability to link online mortgages with other bank products could
have an edge in
developing this segment over time, while companies that do not
invest in this
area will risk losing market share and could ha