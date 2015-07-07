July 7 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all four bids for 14.49 billion rupees ($228.62 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 07/07 4 14.49 4 14.49 7.25 06/07 4 12.99 4 12.99 7.25 03/07 6 20.39 6 20.39 7.25 02/07 9 24.97 9 24.97 7.25 01/07 9 31.65 9 31.65 7.25 30/06 17 80.61 17 80.61 7.25 29/06 11 58.53 11 58.53 7.25 26/06 20 80.66 20 80.66 7.25 25/06 32 114.05 32 114.05 7.25 24/06 13 56.58 13 56.58 7.25 23/06 12 51.00 12 51.00 7.25 22/06 9 42.62 9 42.62 7.25 19/06 10 43.20 10 43.20 7.25 18/06 10 42.40 10 42.40 7.25 17/06 21 104.41 21 104.41 7.25 16/06 10 58.05 10 58.05 7.25 15/06 08 42.25 08 42.25 7.25 12/06 26 109.61 26 109.61 7.25 11/06 35 133.86 35 133.86 7.25 10/06 42 140.51 42 140.51 7.25 09/06 39 135.11 39 135.11 7.25 08/06 19 66.38 19 66.38 7.25 05/06 5 20.52 5 20.52 7.25 04/06 6 20.67 6 20.67 7.25 03/06 9 31.75 9 31.75 7.25 02/06 13 44.08 13 44.08 7.50 01/06 31 100.15 31 100.15 7.50 29/05 43 196.51 43 196.51 7.50 28/05 46 186.57 46 186.57 7.50 27/05 47 195.97 47 195.97 7.50 26/05 44 185.27 44 185.27 7.50 25/05 45 195.41 45 195.41 7.50 22/05 45 192.37 45 192.37 7.50 21/05 40 165.43 40 165.43 7.50 20/05 47 187.09 47 187.09 7.50 19/05 50 203.66 50 203.66 7.50 18/05 47 183.37 47 183.37 7.50 15/05 51 204.50 51 204.50 7.50 14/05 40 167.12 40 167.12 7.50 13/05 45 186.31 45 186.31 7.50 12/05 49 201.16 49 201.16 7.50 11/05 42 165.09 42 165.09 7.50 08/05 41 188.30 41 188.30 7.50 07/05 20 106.05 20 106.05 7.50 06/05 12 38.97 12 38.97 7.50 05/05 39 154.34 39 154.31 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 06/07 19 16.40 19 16.40 6.25 04/07 18 33.61 18 33.61 6.25 03/07 26 139.89 26 139.89 6.25 02/07 15 57.54 15 57.54 6.25 01/07 36 193.10 36 193.10 6.25 30/06 33 191.33 33 191.33 6.25 29/06 33 147.11 33 147.11 6.25 27/06 29 74.78 29 74.78 6.25 26/06 41 156.54 41 156.54 6.25 25/06 27 52.20 27 52.20 6.25 24/06 21 28.06 21 28.06 6.25 23/06 27 37.71 27 37.71 6.25 22/06 21 27.17 21 27.17 6.25 20/06 25 98.44 25 98.44 6.25 19/06 03 6.36 03 6.36 6.25 18/06 20 23.24 20 23.24 6.25 17/06 21 42.78 21 42.78 6.25 16/06 20 55.08 20 55.08 6.25 15/06 25 39.56 25 39.56 6.25 13/06 31 250.92 31 250.92 6.25 12/06 28 52.56 28 52.56 6.25 11/06 17 37.26 17 37.26 6.25 10/06 26 59.63 26 59.63 6.25 09/06 20 21.48 20 21.48 6.25 08/06 15 27.63 15 27.63 6.25 06/06 2 0.19 2 0.19 6.25 05/06 10 27.06 10 27.06 6.25 04/06 17 16.00 17 16.00 6.25 03/06 27 37.29 27 37.29 6.25 02/06 39 127.89 39 127.89 6.25 01/06 27 65.97 27 65.97 6.50 30/05 25 178.49 25 178.49 6.50 29/05 20 74.77 20 74.77 6.50 28/05 19 81.92 19 81.92 6.50 27/05 18 28.75 18 28.75 6.50 26/05 12 12.61 12 12.61 6.50 25/05 21 39.27 21 39.27 6.50 23/05 6 9.21 6 9.21 6.50 22/05 11 12.34 11 12.34 6.50 21/05 13 10.08 13 10.08 6.50 20/05 19 35.54 19 35.54 6.50 19/05 23 57.35 23 57.35 6.50 18/05 14 10.56 14 10.56 6.50 16/05 04 6.63 04 6.63 6.50 15/05 32 70.72 32 70.72 6.50 14/05 27 39.17 27 39.17 6.50 13/05 33 36.60 33 36.60 6.50 12/05 36 66.12 36 66.12 6.50 11/05 18 17.41 18 17.41 6.50 09/05 05 11.20 05 11.20 6.50 08/05 24 173.39 24 173.39 6.50 07/05 16 23.83 16 23.83 6.50 06/05 28 32.90 28 32.90 6.50 05/05 42 253.63 42 253.63 6.50 02/05 30 185.49 30 184.49 6.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Source text: (bit.ly/1HcxrEE) ($1 = 63.3800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)