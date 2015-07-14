Britian's Co-op Bank attracts multiple expressions of interest
March 24 Britain's Co-operative Bank, up for sale after struggling to meet UK regulatory capital requirements, said it had received multiple expressions of interest.
July 14 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all eight bids for 28.62 billion rupees ($450.57 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
For detailed results, please see the table below: ---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 14/07 8 28.62 8 28.62 7.25 13/07 8 24.77 8 24.77 7.25 10/07 12 48.07 12 48.07 7.25 09/07 9 33.17 9 33.17 7.25 08/07 9 23.47 9 23.47 7.25 07/07 4 14.49 4 14.49 7.25 06/07 4 12.99 4 12.99 7.25 03/07 6 20.39 6 20.39 7.25 02/07 9 24.97 9 24.97 7.25 01/07 9 31.65 9 31.65 7.25 30/06 17 80.61 17 80.61 7.25 29/06 11 58.53 11 58.53 7.25 26/06 20 80.66 20 80.66 7.25 25/06 32 114.05 32 114.05 7.25 24/06 13 56.58 13 56.58 7.25 23/06 12 51.00 12 51.00 7.25 22/06 9 42.62 9 42.62 7.25 19/06 10 43.20 10 43.20 7.25 18/06 10 42.40 10 42.40 7.25 17/06 21 104.41 21 104.41 7.25 16/06 10 58.05 10 58.05 7.25 15/06 08 42.25 08 42.25 7.25 12/06 26 109.61 26 109.61 7.25 11/06 35 133.86 35 133.86 7.25 10/06 42 140.51 42 140.51 7.25 09/06 39 135.11 39 135.11 7.25 08/06 19 66.38 19 66.38 7.25 05/06 5 20.52 5 20.52 7.25 04/06 6 20.67 6 20.67 7.25 03/06 9 31.75 9 31.75 7.25 02/06 13 44.08 13 44.08 7.50 01/06 31 100.15 31 100.15 7.50 29/05 43 196.51 43 196.51 7.50 28/05 46 186.57 46 186.57 7.50 27/05 47 195.97 47 195.97 7.50 26/05 44 185.27 44 185.27 7.50 25/05 45 195.41 45 195.41 7.50 22/05 45 192.37 45 192.37 7.50 21/05 40 165.43 40 165.43 7.50 20/05 47 187.09 47 187.09 7.50 19/05 50 203.66 50 203.66 7.50 18/05 47 183.37 47 183.37 7.50 15/05 51 204.50 51 204.50 7.50 14/05 40 167.12 40 167.12 7.50 13/05 45 186.31 45 186.31 7.50 12/05 49 201.16 49 201.16 7.50 11/05 42 165.09 42 165.09 7.50 08/05 41 188.30 41 188.30 7.50 07/05 20 106.05 20 106.05 7.50 06/05 12 38.97 12 38.97 7.50 05/05 39 154.34 39 154.31 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 13/07 19 60.05 19 60.05 6.25 11/07 11 8.99 11 8.99 6.25 10/07 29 59.65 29 59.65 6.25 09/07 26 32.42 26 32.42 6.25 08/07 25 43.69 25 43.69 6.25 07/07 19 35.98 19 35.98 6.25 06/07 19 16.40 19 16.40 6.25 04/07 18 33.61 18 33.61 6.25 03/07 26 139.89 26 139.89 6.25 02/07 15 57.54 15 57.54 6.25 01/07 36 193.10 36 193.10 6.25 30/06 33 191.33 33 191.33 6.25 29/06 33 147.11 33 147.11 6.25 27/06 29 74.78 29 74.78 6.25 26/06 41 156.54 41 156.54 6.25 25/06 27 52.20 27 52.20 6.25 24/06 21 28.06 21 28.06 6.25 23/06 27 37.71 27 37.71 6.25 22/06 21 27.17 21 27.17 6.25 20/06 25 98.44 25 98.44 6.25 19/06 03 6.36 03 6.36 6.25 18/06 20 23.24 20 23.24 6.25 17/06 21 42.78 21 42.78 6.25 16/06 20 55.08 20 55.08 6.25 15/06 25 39.56 25 39.56 6.25 13/06 31 250.92 31 250.92 6.25 12/06 28 52.56 28 52.56 6.25 11/06 17 37.26 17 37.26 6.25 10/06 26 59.63 26 59.63 6.25 09/06 20 21.48 20 21.48 6.25 08/06 15 27.63 15 27.63 6.25 06/06 2 0.19 2 0.19 6.25 05/06 10 27.06 10 27.06 6.25 04/06 17 16.00 17 16.00 6.25 03/06 27 37.29 27 37.29 6.25 02/06 39 127.89 39 127.89 6.25 01/06 27 65.97 27 65.97 6.50 30/05 25 178.49 25 178.49 6.50 29/05 20 74.77 20 74.77 6.50 28/05 19 81.92 19 81.92 6.50 27/05 18 28.75 18 28.75 6.50 26/05 12 12.61 12 12.61 6.50 25/05 21 39.27 21 39.27 6.50 23/05 6 9.21 6 9.21 6.50 22/05 11 12.34 11 12.34 6.50 21/05 13 10.08 13 10.08 6.50 20/05 19 35.54 19 35.54 6.50 19/05 23 57.35 23 57.35 6.50 18/05 14 10.56 14 10.56 6.50 16/05 04 6.63 04 6.63 6.50 15/05 32 70.72 32 70.72 6.50 14/05 27 39.17 27 39.17 6.50 13/05 33 36.60 33 36.60 6.50 12/05 36 66.12 36 66.12 6.50 11/05 18 17.41 18 17.41 6.50 09/05 05 11.20 05 11.20 6.50 08/05 24 173.39 24 173.39 6.50 07/05 16 23.83 16 23.83 6.50 06/05 28 32.90 28 32.90 6.50 05/05 42 253.63 42 253.63 6.50 02/05 30 185.49 30 184.49 6.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Source text: (bit.ly/1CDmm0z) ($1 = 63.5200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
March 24 Britain's Co-operative Bank, up for sale after struggling to meet UK regulatory capital requirements, said it had received multiple expressions of interest.
* Acting CEO henrik gidmark is leaving his position on April 1 to take over as CEO in Norlandia Fastighetsutveckling Source text for Eikon: