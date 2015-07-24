BRIEF-Moody's says EU "bad bank" plan to face challenges and bondholder benefits could be limited
July 24 * RBI: allots 75 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 230 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 7.26 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 7.27 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: gets bids worth 75 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* Fitch says requests for precautionary recapitalisation by two mid-sized Italian Banks highlight persistence of pressures in sector