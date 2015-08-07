BRIEF-JPMorgan suspends YouTube advertising-spokeswoman
* JPMorgan Chase & Co suspends YouTube advertising, bank spokeswoman says Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Henry)
Aug 7 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 7.20 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * RBI: allots 144.90 bln rupees at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 144.90 bln rupees
Source Text: bit.ly/1KVbRsT (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
* JPMorgan Chase & Co suspends YouTube advertising, bank spokeswoman says Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Henry)
WARSAW, March 23 Poland's state insurance firm PZU said on Thursday it would stick to its core strategies and keep paying dividends, as it watched its share price fall sharply a day after it fired its chief executive.