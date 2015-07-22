Globalisation is a reality, not matter of choice - China's bank governor
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
July 22 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 19 bids for 74.40 billion rupees ($1.17 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 22/07 19 74.40 19 74.40 7.25 21/07 20 76.33 20 76.33 7.25 20/07 10 36.42 10 36.42 7.25 17/07 9 26.80 9 26.80 7.25 16/07 7 26.62 7 26.62 7.25 15/07 7 25.77 7 25.77 7.25 14/07 8 28.62 8 28.62 7.25 13/07 8 24.77 8 24.77 7.25 10/07 12 48.07 12 48.07 7.25 09/07 9 33.17 9 33.17 7.25 08/07 9 23.47 9 23.47 7.25 07/07 4 14.49 4 14.49 7.25 06/07 4 12.99 4 12.99 7.25 03/07 6 20.39 6 20.39 7.25 02/07 9 24.97 9 24.97 7.25 01/07 9 31.65 9 31.65 7.25 30/06 17 80.61 17 80.61 7.25 29/06 11 58.53 11 58.53 7.25 26/06 20 80.66 20 80.66 7.25 25/06 32 114.05 32 114.05 7.25 24/06 13 56.58 13 56.58 7.25 23/06 12 51.00 12 51.00 7.25 22/06 9 42.62 9 42.62 7.25 19/06 10 43.20 10 43.20 7.25 18/06 10 42.40 10 42.40 7.25 17/06 21 104.41 21 104.41 7.25 16/06 10 58.05 10 58.05 7.25 15/06 08 42.25 08 42.25 7.25 12/06 26 109.61 26 109.61 7.25 11/06 35 133.86 35 133.86 7.25 10/06 42 140.51 42 140.51 7.25 09/06 39 135.11 39 135.11 7.25 08/06 19 66.38 19 66.38 7.25 05/06 5 20.52 5 20.52 7.25 04/06 6 20.67 6 20.67 7.25 03/06 9 31.75 9 31.75 7.25 02/06 13 44.08 13 44.08 7.50 01/06 31 100.15 31 100.15 7.50 29/05 43 196.51 43 196.51 7.50 28/05 46 186.57 46 186.57 7.50 27/05 47 195.97 47 195.97 7.50 26/05 44 185.27 44 185.27 7.50 25/05 45 195.41 45 195.41 7.50 22/05 45 192.37 45 192.37 7.50 21/05 40 165.43 40 165.43 7.50 20/05 47 187.09 47 187.09 7.50 19/05 50 203.66 50 203.66 7.50 18/05 47 183.37 47 183.37 7.50 15/05 51 204.50 51 204.50 7.50 14/05 40 167.12 40 167.12 7.50 13/05 45 186.31 45 186.31 7.50 12/05 49 201.16 49 201.16 7.50 11/05 42 165.09 42 165.09 7.50 08/05 41 188.30 41 188.30 7.50 07/05 20 106.05 20 106.05 7.50 06/05 12 38.97 12 38.97 7.50 05/05 39 154.34 39 154.31 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 21/07 22 30.08 22 30.08 6.25 20/07 15 29.39 15 29.39 6.25 17/07 23 54.47 23 54.47 6.25 16/07 18 30.77 18 30.77 6.25 15/07 16 38.05 16 38.05 6.25 14/07 22 36.28 22 36.28 6.25 13/07 19 60.05 19 60.05 6.25 11/07 11 8.99 11 8.99 6.25 10/07 29 59.65 29 59.65 6.25 09/07 26 32.42 26 32.42 6.25 08/07 25 43.69 25 43.69 6.25 07/07 19 35.98 19 35.98 6.25 06/07 19 16.40 19 16.40 6.25 04/07 18 33.61 18 33.61 6.25 03/07 26 139.89 26 139.89 6.25 02/07 15 57.54 15 57.54 6.25 01/07 36 193.10 36 193.10 6.25 30/06 33 191.33 33 191.33 6.25 29/06 33 147.11 33 147.11 6.25 27/06 29 74.78 29 74.78 6.25 26/06 41 156.54 41 156.54 6.25 25/06 27 52.20 27 52.20 6.25 24/06 21 28.06 21 28.06 6.25 23/06 27 37.71 27 37.71 6.25 22/06 21 27.17 21 27.17 6.25 20/06 25 98.44 25 98.44 6.25 19/06 03 6.36 03 6.36 6.25 18/06 20 23.24 20 23.24 6.25 17/06 21 42.78 21 42.78 6.25 16/06 20 55.08 20 55.08 6.25 15/06 25 39.56 25 39.56 6.25 13/06 31 250.92 31 250.92 6.25 12/06 28 52.56 28 52.56 6.25 11/06 17 37.26 17 37.26 6.25 10/06 26 59.63 26 59.63 6.25 09/06 20 21.48 20 21.48 6.25 08/06 15 27.63 15 27.63 6.25 06/06 2 0.19 2 0.19 6.25 05/06 10 27.06 10 27.06 6.25 04/06 17 16.00 17 16.00 6.25 03/06 27 37.29 27 37.29 6.25 02/06 39 127.89 39 127.89 6.25 01/06 27 65.97 27 65.97 6.50 30/05 25 178.49 25 178.49 6.50 29/05 20 74.77 20 74.77 6.50 28/05 19 81.92 19 81.92 6.50 27/05 18 28.75 18 28.75 6.50 26/05 12 12.61 12 12.61 6.50 25/05 21 39.27 21 39.27 6.50 23/05 6 9.21 6 9.21 6.50 22/05 11 12.34 11 12.34 6.50 21/05 13 10.08 13 10.08 6.50 20/05 19 35.54 19 35.54 6.50 19/05 23 57.35 23 57.35 6.50 18/05 14 10.56 14 10.56 6.50 16/05 04 6.63 04 6.63 6.50 15/05 32 70.72 32 70.72 6.50 14/05 27 39.17 27 39.17 6.50 13/05 33 36.60 33 36.60 6.50 12/05 36 66.12 36 66.12 6.50 11/05 18 17.41 18 17.41 6.50 09/05 05 11.20 05 11.20 6.50 08/05 24 173.39 24 173.39 6.50 07/05 16 23.83 16 23.83 6.50 06/05 28 32.90 28 32.90 6.50 05/05 42 253.63 42 253.63 6.50 02/05 30 185.49 30 184.49 6.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Source text: (bit.ly/1Ii2Uat) ($1 = 63.5600 rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage: