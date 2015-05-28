UPDATE 12-'No turning back': PM May triggers 'historic' Brexit
* May wants special ties, links trade and security (Adds Merkel quotes, European parliament)
(Corrects number of bids to 45 from 46 in paragraph 1 and table after RBI issued an official correction) May 28 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 45 bids for 186.57 billion rupees ($2.92 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 28/05 45 186.57 45 186.57 7.50 27/05 47 195.97 47 195.97 7.50 26/05 44 185.27 44 185.27 7.50 25/05 45 195.41 45 195.41 7.50 22/05 45 192.37 45 192.37 7.50 21/05 40 165.43 40 165.43 7.50 20/05 47 187.09 47 187.09 7.50 19/05 50 203.66 50 203.66 7.50 18/05 47 183.37 47 183.37 7.50 15/05 51 204.50 51 204.50 7.50 14/05 40 167.12 40 167.12 7.50 13/05 45 186.31 45 186.31 7.50 12/05 49 201.16 49 201.16 7.50 11/05 42 165.09 42 165.09 7.50 08/05 41 188.30 41 188.30 7.50 07/05 20 106.05 20 106.05 7.50 06/05 12 38.97 12 38.97 7.50 05/05 39 154.34 39 154.31 7.50 30/04 51 190.28 51 190.28 7.50 29/04 49 188.38 49 188.38 7.50 28/04 50 195.71 50 195.71 7.50 27/04 45 193.69 45 193.69 7.50 24/04 51 210.89 51 210.89 7.50 23/04 38 141.47 38 141.47 7.50 22/04 15 51.36 15 51.36 7.50 21/04 45 192.24 45 192.24 7.50 20/04 49 201.64 49 201.64 7.50 17/04 47 189.62 47 189.62 7.50 16/04 41 157.48 41 157.48 7.50 15/04 38 119.67 38 119.67 7.50 13/04 27 81.49 27 81.49 7.50 10/04 18 55.88 18 55.88 7.50 09/04 19 62.37 19 61.31 7.50 08/04 7 19.29 7 19.29 7.50 07/04 6 17.17 6 17.17 7.50 06/04 8 12.67 8 12.67 7.50 31/03 49 213.71 49 213.71 7.50 30/03 43 199.83 43 199.83 7.50 27/03 23 83.04 23 83.04 7.50 26/03 13 50.87 13 50.87 7.50 25/03 10 36.17 10 36.17 7.50 24/03 9 32.97 9 32.97 7.50 23/03 35 126.04 35 126.04 7.50 20/03 43 179.47 43 179.47 7.50 19/03 17 49.95 17 49.95 7.50 18/03 39 129.24 39 129.24 7.50 17/03 41 149.37 41 149.37 7.50 16/03 57 218.69 57 218.69 7.50 13/03 38 154.17 38 154.17 7.50 12/03 45 173.28 45 173.28 7.50 11/03 50 193.33 50 193.33 7.50 10/03 43 167.09 43 167.09 7.50 09/03 20 69.77 20 69.77 7.50 05/03 17 38.84 17 38.84 7.50 04/03 7 22.47 7 22.47 7.50 03/03 10 35.07 10 35.07 7.75 02/03 24 76.88 24 76.88 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 27/05 18 28.75 18 28.75 6.50 26/05 12 12.61 12 12.61 6.50 25/05 21 39.27 21 39.27 6.50 23/05 6 9.21 6 9.21 6.50 22/05 11 12.34 11 12.34 6.50 21/05 13 10.08 13 10.08 6.50 20/05 19 35.54 19 35.54 6.50 19/05 23 57.35 23 57.35 6.50 18/05 14 10.56 14 10.56 6.50 16/05 04 6.63 04 6.63 6.50 15/05 32 70.72 32 70.72 6.50 14/05 27 39.17 27 39.17 6.50 13/05 33 36.60 33 36.60 6.50 12/05 36 66.12 36 66.12 6.50 11/05 18 17.41 18 17.41 6.50 09/05 05 11.20 05 11.20 6.50 08/05 24 173.39 24 173.39 6.50 07/05 16 23.83 16 23.83 6.50 06/05 28 32.90 28 32.90 6.50 05/05 42 253.63 42 253.63 6.50 02/05 30 185.49 30 184.49 6.50 30/04 16 64.49 16 64.49 6.50 29/04 24 136.78 24 136.78 6.50 28/04 23 115.99 23 115.99 6.50 27/04 27 135.12 27 135.12 6.50 25/04 19 64.22 19 64.22 6.50 24/04 12 80.47 12 80.47 6.50 23/04 12 116.12 12 116.12 6.50 22/04 17 58.56 17 58.56 6.50 21/04 22 46.39 22 46.39 6.50 20/04 13 31.38 13 31.38 6.50 18/04 4 9.41 4 9.41 6.50 17/04 35 143.45 35 143.45 6.50 16/04 25 59.15 25 59.15 6.50 15/04 17 28.07 17 28.07 6.50 13/04 19 25.28 19 25.28 6.50 11/04 24 45.22 24 45.22 6.50 10/04 13 40.03 13 40.03 6.50 09/04 19 30.47 19 30.47 6.50 08/04 22 37.02 22 37.02 6.50 07/04 35 228.98 35 228.98 6.50 06/04 52 421.90 52 421.90 6.50 04/04 28 108.78 28 108.78 6.50 02/04 42 1014.93 42 1014.93 6.50 30/03 35 298.09 35 298.09 6.50 28/03 38 130.33 38 130.33 6.50 27/03 32 219.84 32 219.84 6.50 26/03 30 63.83 30 63.83 6.50 25/03 30 101.40 30 101.40 6.50 24/03 29 78.94 29 78.94 6.50 23/03 36 126.73 36 126.73 6.50 21/03 28 165.51 28 165.51 6.50 20/03 23 59.27 23 59.27 6.50 19/03 22 54.71 22 54.71 6.50 18/03 23 64.75 23 64.75 6.50 17/03 30 110.13 30 110.13 6.50 16/03 23 93.91 23 93.91 6.50 14/03 3 5.30 3 5.30 6.50 13/03 12 76.79 12 76.79 6.50 12/03 18 34.05 18 34.05 6.50 11/03 16 29.67 16 29.67 6.50 10/03 22 150.35 22 150.35 6.50 09/03 19 24.08 19 24.08 6.50 07/03 02 12.12 02 12.12 6.50 05/03 21 54.31 21 54.31 6.50 04/03 25 34.85 25 34.85 6.50 03/03 23 63.68 23 63.68 6.75 02/03 35 133.45 35 133.45 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Source text: (bit.ly/1JWjWLF) ($1 = 63.8800 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
* May wants special ties, links trade and security (Adds Merkel quotes, European parliament)
NEW YORK, March 29 The Federal Reserve's current use of two relatively new tools to lift interest rates - its reverse repurchase facility and its rate on excess bank reserves - has proven to work well, suggesting the Fed may not revert to a more traditional policy model, a top U.S. central banker said on Wednesday.