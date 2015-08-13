Aug 13 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 10.1 pct year on year in week to Aug 7 vs 9.6 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 9.8 pct y-o-y in week to Aug 7 vs 11.4 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 131.7 bln rupees to 14.88 trln rupees in week to Aug 7

Source text: bit.ly/1UEFzny (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)