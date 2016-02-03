BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
Feb 3 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 11.1 pct on Jan 22 * RBI says reserve money grew 12.8 pct year on year in week to Jan 29 vs 10.4 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 12.7 pct y-o-y in week to Jan 29 vs 10.5 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 29.6 bln rupees to 15.84 trln rupees in week to Jan 29
Source text: (bit.ly/208Go96) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company