Feb 3 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 11.1 pct on Jan 22 * RBI says reserve money grew 12.8 pct year on year in week to Jan 29 vs 10.4 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 12.7 pct y-o-y in week to Jan 29 vs 10.5 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 29.6 bln rupees to 15.84 trln rupees in week to Jan 29

