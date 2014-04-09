MUMBAI, April 9 India's reserve money rose an annualised 12.6 percent in the week to April 4, faster than 6.0 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 9.0 percent year-on-year in the week to April 4, compared with 11.2 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)