BRIEF-Japan Rental Housing Investments sells property for 240 mln yen
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
MUMBAI, March 26 India's reserve money rose an annualised 10.4 percent in the week to March 21, faster than 5.3 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Currency in circulation grew 10 percent year-on-year in the week to March 21, compared with 10.8 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based Far East Horizon Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Far East Horizon is the fifth-largest leasing company overall and among the largest independent leasing companies in China by assets. It has a market share of about 3% of the leasing market in China. Far East Horizon's major shar
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016