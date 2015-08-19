Aug 19 RBI says india's y-o-y money supply growth at 10.9 pct on aug 7 RBI says reserve money grew 9.0 pct year on year in week to aug 14 vs 9.9 pct year ago RBI says currency in circulation grew 9.8 pct y-o-y in week to aug 14 vs 11.3 pct year ago RBI says currency in circulation up 60 bln rupees to 14.94 trln rupees in week to aug 14