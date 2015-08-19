UPDATE 1-Trump to nominate businessman Hagerty as Japan ambassador-White House
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.
Aug 19 RBI says india's y-o-y money supply growth at 10.9 pct on aug 7 RBI says reserve money grew 9.0 pct year on year in week to aug 14 vs 9.9 pct year ago RBI says currency in circulation grew 9.8 pct y-o-y in week to aug 14 vs 11.3 pct year ago RBI says currency in circulation up 60 bln rupees to 14.94 trln rupees in week to aug 14
Source Text: (bit.ly/1TT51c2) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.
* Holding company transition long speculated as succession move