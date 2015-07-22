* RBI SAYS RESERVE MONEY GREW 10.4 PCT YEAR ON YEAR IN WEEK TO JULY 17 VS 12.2 PCT YEAR AGO * RBI SAYS CURRENCY IN CIRCULATION GREW 10.4 PCT Y-O-Y IN WEEK TO JULY 17 VS 11.7 PCT YEAR AGO * RBI SAYS CURRENCY IN CIRCULATION UP 2.7 BLN RUPEES TO 15.02 TRLN RUPEES IN WEEK TO JULY 17