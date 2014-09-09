MUMBAI, Sept 9 The Reserve Bank of India said the upper age limit for managing directors, chief executive officers and other whole-time directors in private banks is 70 years, in line with the Companies Act, 2013.

However, banks are free to prescribe a lower retirement age for their chief executive officers and whole-time directors, the RBI said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)