BRIEF-Aroundtown Property Holdings places $400 million of fixed rate notes
* Aroundtown Property Holdings and its wholly-owned subsidiary ATF Netherlands B.V. (ATF) announce today successful placement of $400,000,000 of fixed rate notes due 2032
MUMBAI, Sept 9 The Reserve Bank of India said the upper age limit for managing directors, chief executive officers and other whole-time directors in private banks is 70 years, in line with the Companies Act, 2013.
However, banks are free to prescribe a lower retirement age for their chief executive officers and whole-time directors, the RBI said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Aroundtown Property Holdings and its wholly-owned subsidiary ATF Netherlands B.V. (ATF) announce today successful placement of $400,000,000 of fixed rate notes due 2032
* Raises proceeds of 23 million Swedish crowns ($2.6 million)before issue costs
* On 17 March 2017, received a non-binding draft indicative term sheet from lippo china resources limited