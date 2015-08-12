BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group will establish an investment fund with government & private enterprises in China - Nikkei
Aug 12 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 22 bids for 22.17 billion rupees ($344.36 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Tuesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 11/08 9 20.26 9 20.26 7.25 10/08 8 19.56 8 19.56 7.25 07/08 9 24.73 9 24.73 7.25 06/08 8 26.74 8 26.74 7.25 05/08 8 25.06 8 25.06 7.25 04/08 5 21.42 5 21.42 7.25 03/08 8 21.56 8 21.56 7.25 31/07 6 22.24 6 22.24 7.25 30/07 6 24.60 6 24.60 7.25 29/07 6 24.62 6 24.62 7.25 28/07 7 20.96 7 20.96 7.25 27/07 7 20.11 7 20.11 7.25 24/07 11 31.60 11 31.60 7.25 23/07 9 31.06 9 31.06 7.25 22/07 19 74.40 19 74.40 7.25 21/07 20 76.33 20 76.33 7.25 20/07 10 36.42 10 36.42 7.25 17/07 9 26.80 9 26.80 7.25 16/07 7 26.62 7 26.62 7.25 15/07 7 25.77 7 25.77 7.25 14/07 8 28.62 8 28.62 7.25 13/07 8 24.77 8 24.77 7.25 10/07 12 48.07 12 48.07 7.25 09/07 9 33.17 9 33.17 7.25 08/07 9 23.47 9 23.47 7.25 07/07 4 14.49 4 14.49 7.25 06/07 4 12.99 4 12.99 7.25 03/07 6 20.39 6 20.39 7.25 02/07 9 24.97 9 24.97 7.25 01/07 9 31.65 9 31.65 7.25 30/06 17 80.61 17 80.61 7.25 29/06 11 58.53 11 58.53 7.25 26/06 20 80.66 20 80.66 7.25 25/06 32 114.05 32 114.05 7.25 24/06 13 56.58 13 56.58 7.25 23/06 12 51.00 12 51.00 7.25 22/06 9 42.62 9 42.62 7.25 19/06 10 43.20 10 43.20 7.25 18/06 10 42.40 10 42.40 7.25 17/06 21 104.41 21 104.41 7.25 16/06 10 58.05 10 58.05 7.25 15/06 08 42.25 08 42.25 7.25 12/06 26 109.61 26 109.61 7.25 11/06 35 133.86 35 133.86 7.25 10/06 42 140.51 42 140.51 7.25 09/06 39 135.11 39 135.11 7.25 08/06 19 66.38 19 66.38 7.25 05/06 5 20.52 5 20.52 7.25 04/06 6 20.67 6 20.67 7.25 03/06 9 31.75 9 31.75 7.25 02/06 13 44.08 13 44.08 7.50 01/06 31 100.15 31 100.15 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 11/08 22 22.17 22 22.17 6.25 10/08 20 22.97 20 22.97 6.25 08/08 4 3.93 4 3.93 6.25 07/08 30 39.56 30 39.56 6.25 06/08 15 20.47 15 20.47 6.25 05/08 18 29.59 18 29.59 6.25 04/08 20 38.01 20 38.01 6.25 03/08 29 52.67 29 52.67 6.25 01/08 25 237.55 25 237.55 6.25 31/07 17 41.82 17 41.82 6.25 30/07 22 58.20 22 58.20 6.25 29/07 22 29.58 22 29.58 6.25 28/07 18 21.42 18 21.42 6.25 27/07 18 13.76 18 13.76 6.25 25/07 21 41.25 21 41.25 6.25 24/07 26 108.93 28 108.93 6.25 23/07 21 23.00 21 23.00 6.25 22/07 18 13.78 18 13.78 6.25 21/07 22 30.08 22 30.08 6.25 20/07 15 29.39 15 29.39 6.25 17/07 23 54.47 23 54.47 6.25 16/07 18 30.77 18 30.77 6.25 15/07 16 38.05 16 38.05 6.25 14/07 22 36.28 22 36.28 6.25 13/07 19 60.05 19 60.05 6.25 11/07 11 8.99 11 8.99 6.25 10/07 29 59.65 29 59.65 6.25 09/07 26 32.42 26 32.42 6.25 08/07 25 43.69 25 43.69 6.25 07/07 19 35.98 19 35.98 6.25 06/07 19 16.40 19 16.40 6.25 04/07 18 33.61 18 33.61 6.25 03/07 26 139.89 26 139.89 6.25 02/07 15 57.54 15 57.54 6.25 01/07 36 193.10 36 193.10 6.25 30/06 33 191.33 33 191.33 6.25 29/06 33 147.11 33 147.11 6.25 27/06 29 74.78 29 74.78 6.25 26/06 41 156.54 41 156.54 6.25 25/06 27 52.20 27 52.20 6.25 24/06 21 28.06 21 28.06 6.25 23/06 27 37.71 27 37.71 6.25 22/06 21 27.17 21 27.17 6.25 20/06 25 98.44 25 98.44 6.25 19/06 03 6.36 03 6.36 6.25 18/06 20 23.24 20 23.24 6.25 17/06 21 42.78 21 42.78 6.25 16/06 20 55.08 20 55.08 6.25 15/06 25 39.56 25 39.56 6.25 13/06 31 250.92 31 250.92 6.25 12/06 28 52.56 28 52.56 6.25 11/06 17 37.26 17 37.26 6.25 10/06 26 59.63 26 59.63 6.25 09/06 20 21.48 20 21.48 6.25 08/06 15 27.63 15 27.63 6.25 06/06 2 0.19 2 0.19 6.25 05/06 10 27.06 10 27.06 6.25 04/06 17 16.00 17 16.00 6.25 03/06 27 37.29 27 37.29 6.25 02/06 39 127.89 39 127.89 6.25 01/06 27 65.97 27 65.97 6.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Source text: (bit.ly/1IJwzGa) ($1 = 64.3805 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says had to merge with Regency Alliance Insurance Company Limited Ghana
WASHINGTON, March 22 The head of the U.S. House Freedom Caucus on Wednesday said there were still not enough votes to pass the Republican healthcare plan, but that he remained hopeful for potential changes to the bill following a meeting at the White House.