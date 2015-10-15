UPDATE 1-ANC-allied union calls for South Africa's Zuma to quit
* Main opposition party wants parliament recalled (Adds finmin, Cosatu, opposition, comments, details)
Oct 15 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 17 bids for 21.29 billion rupees ($329.11 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 14/10 31 137.84 31 137.84 5.75 13/10 28 94.24 28 94.24 6.75 12/10 31 156.72 31 156.72 6.75 09/10 33 153.58 33 153.58 6.75 08/10 22 113.24 22 113.24 6.75 07/10 18 108.05 18 108.05 6.75 06/10 9 38.17 9 38.17 6.75 05/10 12 40.22 12 40.22 6.75 03/10 00 -- 00 -- 6.75 01/10 33 150.81 33 150.81 6.75 30/09 29 90.37 29 90.37 6.75 29/09 37 177.65 37 177.65 7.25 28/09 34 164.13 34 164.13 7.25 24/09 36 165.02 36 165.02 7.25 23/09 18 105.26 18 105.26 7.25 22/09 23 126.49 23 126.49 7.25 21/09 43 190.47 43 190.47 7.25 18/09 36 174.34 36 174.34 7.25 16/09 44 195.95 44 195.95 7.25 15/09 24 115.16 24 115.16 7.25 14/09 16 67.08 16 67.08 7.25 11/09 12 53.17 12 53.17 7.25 10/09 39 193.00 39 193.00 7.25 09/09 35 177.69 35 177.69 7.25 08/09 9 29.07 9 29.07 7.25 07/09 7 22.46 7 22.46 7.25 05/09 10 62.43 10 62.42 7.25 04/09 9 36.17 9 36.17 7.25 03/09 7 27.77 7 27.77 7.25 02/09 10 28.19 10 28.19 7.25 01/09 11 66.87 11 66.87 7.25 31/08 9 54.73 9 54.73 7.25 28/08 11 39.14 11 39.14 7.25 27/08 20 111.83 20 111.83 7.25 26/08 19 107.30 19 107.30 7.25 25/08 25 129.83 25 129.83 7.25 24/08 23 125.08 23 125.08 7.25 21/08 15 44.06 15 44.06 7.25 20/08 10 32.46 10 32.46 7.25 19/08 12 33.96 12 33.96 7.25 17/08 28 141.47 28 141.47 7.25 14/08 11 25.86 11 25.86 7.25 13/08 18 59.37 18 59.37 7.25 12/08 17 56.62 17 56.62 7.25 11/08 9 20.26 9 20.26 7.25 10/08 8 19.56 8 19.56 7.25 07/08 9 24.73 9 24.73 7.25 06/08 8 26.74 8 26.74 7.25 05/08 8 25.06 8 25.06 7.25 04/08 5 21.42 5 21.42 7.25 03/08 8 21.56 8 21.56 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 14/10 17 21.29 17 21.29 5.75 13/10 18 28.85 18 28.85 5.75 12/10 27 128.97 27 128.97 5.75 09/10 28 31.18 28 31.18 5.75 08/10 22 39.30 22 39.30 5.75 07/10 20 29.30 20 29.30 5.75 06/10 26 37.61 26 37.61 5.75 05/10 31 90.18 31 90.18 5.75 03/10 34 152.94 34 152.94 5.75 01/10 47 168.57 47 168.57 5.75 30/09 48 209.07 48 209.07 5.75 29/09 36 165.95 36 165.95 5.75 28/09 30 73.73 30 73.73 6.25 25/09 28 74.93 28 74.93 6.25 24/09 32 117.07 32 117.07 6.25 23/09 22 39.55 22 39.55 6.25 22/09 27 46.66 27 46.66 6.25 21/09 28 119.26 28 119.26 6.25 19/09 30 118.94 30 118.94 6.25 18/09 16 37.25 16 37.25 6.25 17/09 21 54.94 21 54.94 6.25 16/09 13 45.82 13 45.82 6.25 15/09 26 42.75 26 42.75 6.25 14/09 30 72.92 30 72.92 6.25 11/09 26 23.90 26 23.90 6.25 10/09 37 84.43 37 84.43 6.25 09/09 27 44.60 27 44.60 6.25 08/09 19 32.35 19 32.35 6.25 07/09 23 41.66 23 41.66 6.25 05/09 11 10.76 11 10.76 6.25 04/09 32 40.62 32 40.62 6.25 03/09 32 134.93 32 134.93 6.25 02/09 25 42.86 25 42.86 6.25 01/09 29 53.73 29 53.73 6.25 31/08 25 65.58 25 65.58 6.25 29/08 17 29.47 17 29.47 6.25 28/08 25 83.31 25 83.31 6.25 27/08 21 48.98 21 48.98 6.25 26/08 18 21.38 18 21.38 6.25 25/08 28 71.65 28 71.65 6.25 24/08 18 55.72 18 55.72 6.25 22/08 10 14.40 10 14.40 6.25 21/08 25 33.69 25 33.69 6.25 20/08 28 43.57 28 43.57 6.25 19/08 20 36.15 20 36.15 6.25 18/08 22 87.80 22 87.80 6.25 17/08 8 15.93 8 15.93 6.25 14/08 32 36.06 32 36.06 6.25 13/08 20 11.99 20 11.99 6.25 12/08 20 27.50 20 27.50 6.25 11/08 22 22.17 22 22.17 6.25 10/08 20 22.97 20 22.97 6.25 08/08 4 3.93 4 3.93 6.25 07/08 30 39.56 30 39.56 6.25 06/08 15 20.47 15 20.47 6.25 05/08 18 29.59 18 29.59 6.25 04/08 20 38.01 20 38.01 6.25 03/08 29 52.67 29 52.67 6.25 01/08 25 237.55 25 237.55 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Source text: (bit.ly/1PhTgsp) ($1 = 64.6906 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Main opposition party wants parliament recalled (Adds finmin, Cosatu, opposition, comments, details)
* Lincoln Clean Energy - announced financing of Willow Springs project, a 250 megawatt wind farm in Haskell County, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: