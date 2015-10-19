BRIEF-Luxempart FY net consolidated income jumps to 136.2 million euros
* FY net consolidated income EUR 136.2 million versus EUR 63.0 million year ago
Oct 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 13 bids for 26.76 billion rupees ($413.30 million) at its two-day reverse repo auction on Saturday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 17/10 3 25.39 3 25.39 5.75 16/10 36 128.39 36 128.39 5.75 15/10 39 177.41 39 177.41 5.75 14/10 31 137.84 31 137.84 5.75 13/10 28 94.24 28 94.24 6.75 12/10 31 156.72 31 156.72 6.75 09/10 33 153.58 33 153.58 6.75 08/10 22 113.24 22 113.24 6.75 07/10 18 108.05 18 108.05 6.75 06/10 9 38.17 9 38.17 6.75 05/10 12 40.22 12 40.22 6.75 03/10 00 -- 00 -- 6.75 01/10 33 150.81 33 150.81 6.75 30/09 29 90.37 29 90.37 6.75 29/09 37 177.65 37 177.65 7.25 28/09 34 164.13 34 164.13 7.25 24/09 36 165.02 36 165.02 7.25 23/09 18 105.26 18 105.26 7.25 22/09 23 126.49 23 126.49 7.25 21/09 43 190.47 43 190.47 7.25 18/09 36 174.34 36 174.34 7.25 16/09 44 195.95 44 195.95 7.25 15/09 24 115.16 24 115.16 7.25 14/09 16 67.08 16 67.08 7.25 11/09 12 53.17 12 53.17 7.25 10/09 39 193.00 39 193.00 7.25 09/09 35 177.69 35 177.69 7.25 08/09 9 29.07 9 29.07 7.25 07/09 7 22.46 7 22.46 7.25 05/09 10 62.43 10 62.42 7.25 04/09 9 36.17 9 36.17 7.25 03/09 7 27.77 7 27.77 7.25 02/09 10 28.19 10 28.19 7.25 01/09 11 66.87 11 66.87 7.25 31/08 9 54.73 9 54.73 7.25 28/08 11 39.14 11 39.14 7.25 27/08 20 111.83 20 111.83 7.25 26/08 19 107.30 19 107.30 7.25 25/08 25 129.83 25 129.83 7.25 24/08 23 125.08 23 125.08 7.25 21/08 15 44.06 15 44.06 7.25 20/08 10 32.46 10 32.46 7.25 19/08 12 33.96 12 33.96 7.25 17/08 28 141.47 28 141.47 7.25 14/08 11 25.86 11 25.86 7.25 13/08 18 59.37 18 59.37 7.25 12/08 17 56.62 17 56.62 7.25 11/08 9 20.26 9 20.26 7.25 10/08 8 19.56 8 19.56 7.25 07/08 9 24.73 9 24.73 7.25 06/08 8 26.74 8 26.74 7.25 05/08 8 25.06 8 25.06 7.25 04/08 5 21.42 5 21.42 7.25 03/08 8 21.56 8 21.56 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 17/10 13 26.76 13 26.76 5.75 16/10 29 55.93 29 55.93 5.75 15/10 29 67.28 29 67.28 5.75 14/10 17 21.29 17 21.29 5.75 13/10 18 28.85 18 28.85 5.75 12/10 27 128.97 27 128.97 5.75 09/10 28 31.18 28 31.18 5.75 08/10 22 39.30 22 39.30 5.75 07/10 20 29.30 20 29.30 5.75 06/10 26 37.61 26 37.61 5.75 05/10 31 90.18 31 90.18 5.75 03/10 34 152.94 34 152.94 5.75 01/10 47 168.57 47 168.57 5.75 30/09 48 209.07 48 209.07 5.75 29/09 36 165.95 36 165.95 5.75 28/09 30 73.73 30 73.73 6.25 25/09 28 74.93 28 74.93 6.25 24/09 32 117.07 32 117.07 6.25 23/09 22 39.55 22 39.55 6.25 22/09 27 46.66 27 46.66 6.25 21/09 28 119.26 28 119.26 6.25 19/09 30 118.94 30 118.94 6.25 18/09 16 37.25 16 37.25 6.25 17/09 21 54.94 21 54.94 6.25 16/09 13 45.82 13 45.82 6.25 15/09 26 42.75 26 42.75 6.25 14/09 30 72.92 30 72.92 6.25 11/09 26 23.90 26 23.90 6.25 10/09 37 84.43 37 84.43 6.25 09/09 27 44.60 27 44.60 6.25 08/09 19 32.35 19 32.35 6.25 07/09 23 41.66 23 41.66 6.25 05/09 11 10.76 11 10.76 6.25 04/09 32 40.62 32 40.62 6.25 03/09 32 134.93 32 134.93 6.25 02/09 25 42.86 25 42.86 6.25 01/09 29 53.73 29 53.73 6.25 31/08 25 65.58 25 65.58 6.25 29/08 17 29.47 17 29.47 6.25 28/08 25 83.31 25 83.31 6.25 27/08 21 48.98 21 48.98 6.25 26/08 18 21.38 18 21.38 6.25 25/08 28 71.65 28 71.65 6.25 24/08 18 55.72 18 55.72 6.25 22/08 10 14.40 10 14.40 6.25 21/08 25 33.69 25 33.69 6.25 20/08 28 43.57 28 43.57 6.25 19/08 20 36.15 20 36.15 6.25 18/08 22 87.80 22 87.80 6.25 17/08 8 15.93 8 15.93 6.25 14/08 32 36.06 32 36.06 6.25 13/08 20 11.99 20 11.99 6.25 12/08 20 27.50 20 27.50 6.25 11/08 22 22.17 22 22.17 6.25 10/08 20 22.97 20 22.97 6.25 08/08 4 3.93 4 3.93 6.25 07/08 30 39.56 30 39.56 6.25 06/08 15 20.47 15 20.47 6.25 05/08 18 29.59 18 29.59 6.25 04/08 20 38.01 20 38.01 6.25 03/08 29 52.67 29 52.67 6.25 01/08 25 237.55 25 237.55 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Source text: (bit.ly/1OCZzXG) ($1 = 64.7476 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
MILAN, March 23 UBI Banca's chief executive, Victor Massiah, says in interview published on the Euromoney website (http://bit.ly/2mYAFXI):