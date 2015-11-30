UPDATE 2-S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get fresh $2.6 bln bailout
* State banks prepare 2.9 trillion won bailout plan for Daewoo
Nov 30 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 21 bids for 25.99 billion rupees ($388.92 million) at its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.
For detailed results, please see the table below: ---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 27/11 38 179.47 38 179.47 6.75 26/11 38 175.49 38 175.49 6.75 24/11 48 218.56 48 218.56 6.75 23/11 37 187.78 37 187.78 6.75 21/11 2 35.50 2 35.50 6.75 20/11 42 153.1 42 153.10 6.75 19/11 50 206.90 50 206.90 6.75 18/11 41 170.83 41 170.83 6.75 17/11 51 233.74 51 233.74 6.75 16/11 44 212.60 44 212.60 6.75 13/11 43 211.74 43 211.74 6.75 10/11 49 220.74 49 220.74 6.75 08/11 41 199.43 41 199.43 6.75 07/11 13 98.05 13 98.05 6.75 06/11 16 51.13 16 51.13 6.75 05/11 25 93.49 25 93.49 6.75 04/11 22 87.39 22 87.39 6.75 03/11 28 109.98 28 109.98 6.75 02/11 31 144.39 31 144.39 6.75 31/10 -- -- -- -- 6.75 30/10 32 120.36 32 120.36 6.75 29/10 23 89.84 23 89.84 6.75 28/10 31 140.80 31 140.80 6.75 27/10 50 222.12 50 222.12 6.75 26/10 47 217.17 47 217.17 6.75 23/10 37 174.40 37 174.40 6.75 21/10 36 175.89 36 175.89 6.75 20/10 31 97.09 31 97.09 6.75 19/10 29 135.61 29 135.61 6.75 17/10 3 25.39 3 25.39 6.75 16/10 36 128.39 36 128.39 6.75 15/10 39 177.41 39 177.41 6.75 14/10 31 137.84 31 137.84 6.75 13/10 28 94.24 28 94.24 6.75 12/10 31 156.72 31 156.72 6.75 09/10 33 153.58 33 153.58 6.75 08/10 22 113.24 22 113.24 6.75 07/10 18 108.05 18 108.05 6.75 06/10 9 38.17 9 38.17 6.75 05/10 12 40.22 12 40.22 6.75 03/10 00 -- 00 -- 6.75 01/10 33 150.81 33 150.81 6.75 30/09 29 90.37 29 90.37 6.75 29/09 37 177.65 37 177.65 7.25 28/09 34 164.13 34 164.13 7.25 24/09 36 165.02 36 165.02 7.25 23/09 18 105.26 18 105.26 7.25 22/09 23 126.49 23 126.49 7.25 21/09 43 190.47 43 190.47 7.25 18/09 36 174.34 36 174.34 7.25 16/09 44 195.95 44 195.95 7.25 15/09 24 115.16 24 115.16 7.25 14/09 16 67.08 16 67.08 7.25 11/09 12 53.17 12 53.17 7.25 10/09 39 193.00 39 193.00 7.25 09/09 35 177.69 35 177.69 7.25 08/09 9 29.07 9 29.07 7.25 07/09 7 22.46 7 22.46 7.25 05/09 10 62.43 10 62.42 7.25 04/09 9 36.17 9 36.17 7.25 03/09 7 27.77 7 27.77 7.25 02/09 10 28.19 10 28.19 7.25 01/09 11 66.87 11 66.87 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 27/11 21 25.99 21 25.99 5.75 26/11 39 62.46 39 62.46 5.75 24/11 22 29.35 22 29.35 5.75 23/11 28 35.55 28 35.55 5.75 21/11 22 57.92 22 57.92 5.75 20/11 28 57.88 28 57.88 5.75 19/11 32 93.08 32 93.08 5.75 18/11 22 42.79 22 42.79 5.75 17/11 28 50.59 28 50.59 5.75 16/11 23 47.17 23 47.17 5.75 13/11 34 85.08 34 85.08 5.75 10/11 20 62.60 20 62.60 5.75 09/11 23 51.65 23 51.65 5.75 07/11 15 19.38 15 19.38 5.75 06/11 36 154.13 36 154.13 5.75 05/11 30 43.54 30 43.54 5.75 04/11 31 31.10 31 31.10 5.75 03/11 43 117.56 43 117.56 5.75 02/11 35 247.36 35 247.36 5.75 31/10 26 82.32 26 82.32 5.75 30/10 36 76.92 36 76.92 5.75 29/10 30 53.43 30 53.43 5.75 28/10 32 113.45 32 113.45 5.75 27/10 30 81.36 30 81.36 5.75 26/10 20 46.76 20 46.76 5.75 23/10 17 20.44 17 20.44 5.75 21/10 16 20.00 16 20.00 5.75 20/10 24 49.73 24 49.73 5.75 19/10 18 23.07 18 23.07 5.75 17/10 13 26.76 13 26.76 5.75 16/10 29 55.93 29 55.93 5.75 15/10 29 67.28 29 67.28 5.75 14/10 17 21.29 17 21.29 5.75 13/10 18 28.85 18 28.85 5.75 12/10 27 128.97 27 128.97 5.75 09/10 28 31.18 28 31.18 5.75 08/10 22 39.30 22 39.30 5.75 07/10 20 29.30 20 29.30 5.75 06/10 26 37.61 26 37.61 5.75 05/10 31 90.18 31 90.18 5.75 03/10 34 152.94 34 152.94 5.75 01/10 47 168.57 47 168.57 5.75 30/09 48 209.07 48 209.07 5.75 29/09 36 165.95 36 165.95 5.75 28/09 30 73.73 30 73.73 6.25 25/09 28 74.93 28 74.93 6.25 24/09 32 117.07 32 117.07 6.25 23/09 22 39.55 22 39.55 6.25 22/09 27 46.66 27 46.66 6.25 21/09 28 119.26 28 119.26 6.25 19/09 30 118.94 30 118.94 6.25 18/09 16 37.25 16 37.25 6.25 17/09 21 54.94 21 54.94 6.25 16/09 13 45.82 13 45.82 6.25 15/09 26 42.75 26 42.75 6.25 14/09 30 72.92 30 72.92 6.25 11/09 26 23.90 26 23.90 6.25 10/09 37 84.43 37 84.43 6.25 09/09 27 44.60 27 44.60 6.25 08/09 19 32.35 19 32.35 6.25 07/09 23 41.66 23 41.66 6.25 05/09 11 10.76 11 10.76 6.25 04/09 32 40.62 32 40.62 6.25 03/09 32 134.93 32 134.93 6.25 02/09 25 42.86 25 42.86 6.25 01/09 29 53.73 29 53.73 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m local time. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.
Source text: (bit.ly/1RfLZcS) ($1 = 66.8257 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* State banks prepare 2.9 trillion won bailout plan for Daewoo
WASHINGTON, March 23 Jay Clayton, the Wall Street attorney tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will face questions on his vision for the agency at his confirmation hearing on Thursday before the Senate Banking Committee.