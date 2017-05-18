BRIEF-ABSA Bank says met all obligations in S.Africa reserve bank loan
* Received public protector's report on her investigation into SA Reserve Bank's assistance to Bankorp between 1985 and 1995
May 18 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 44 bids for 140.99 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 17/05 5 23.37 5 23.37 6.25 16/05 8 25.23 8 25.23 6.25 15/05 19 125.36 19 125.36 6.25 12/05 6 24.85 6 24.85 6.25 11/05 2 14.30 2 14.30 6.25 09/05 13 56.84 13 56.84 6.25 08/05 26 158.76 26 158.76 6.25 06/05 0 0 0 0 6.25 05/05 1 9.30 1 9.30 6.25 04/05 2 14.05 2 14.05 6.25 03/05 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 02/05 2 14.05 2 14.05 6.25 29/04 1 60.00 1 60.00 6.25 28/04 4 11.70 4 11.70 6.25 27/04 3 14.55 3 14.55 6.25 26/04 3 10.25 3 10.25 6.25 25/04 3 10.25 3 10.25 6.25 24/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 21/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 20/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 19/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 18/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 17/04 1 9.05 1 9.05 6.25 15/04 0 0 0 0 6.25 13/04 2 09.70 2 09.70 6.25 12/04 1 09.05 1 09.05 6.25 11/04 1 09.05 1 09.05 6.25 10/04 2 12.55 2 12.55 6.25 07/04 2 12.05 2 12.05 6.25 06/04 2 10.45 2 10.45 6.25 05/04 2 12.55 2 12.55 6.25 03/04 3 17.21 3 17.21 6.25 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees) 17/05 44 140.99 44 140.99 6.00 16/05 39 90.66 39 90.66 6.00 15/05 35 81.29 35 81.29 6.00 12/05 72 238.31 72 238.31 6.00 11/05 66 370.24 66 370.24 6.00 10/05 28 85.92 28 85.92 6.00 09/05 34 97.71 34 97.71 6.00 08/05 31 72.31 31 72.31 6.00 06/05 23 30.97 23 30.97 6.00 05/05 44 207.16 44 207.16 6.00 04/05 56 199.08 56 199.08 6.00 03/05 53 206.81 53 206.81 6.00 02/05 51 150.50 51 150.50 6.00 01/05 22 67.58 22 67.58 6.00 29/04 14 24.66 14 24.66 6.00 28/04 83 509.90 83 509.90 6.00 27/04 52 196.21 52 196.21 6.00 26/04 53 192.71 53 192.71 6.00 25/04 46 154.88 46 154.88 6.00 24/04 28 79.39 28 79.39 6.00 21/04 47 255.90 47 255.90 6.00 20/04 56 211.56 56 211.56 6.00 19/04 32 147.50 32 147.50 6.00 18/04 47 115.74 47 115.74 6.00 17/04 39 86.94 39 86.94 6.00 15/04 30 161.72 30 161.72 6.00 13/04 82 258.62 82 258.62 6.00 12/04 57 155.36 57 155.36 6.00 11/04 56 278.91 56 278.91 6.00 10/04 52 276.92 52 276.92 6.00 07/04 67 749.26 67 749.26 6.00 06/04 74 527.28 74 527.28 6.00 05/04 74 677.89 74 677.89 5.75 04/04 38 292.33 38 292.33 5.75 03/04 68 850.88 68 850.88 5.75 Source text: bit.ly/2pNdyEN ($1 = 64.3650 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
FRANKFURT, June 19 Euro zone countries gave up their reform agendas when the bloc's crisis abated, prolonging the continent's recovery process, but signals from French President Emmanuel Macron point in the right direction, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Monday.
MILAN, June 19 Paolo Fiorentino, a former top executive at UniCredit, has emerged as the front-runner to take the chief executive job at Genoa-based lender Carige, three sources close to the matter said on Monday.