BRIEF-Industrivarden Q1 net asset value rises 13 pct
* Net asset value on Mar. 31, SEK 215 per share, an increase during the first quarter of SEK 24/share or by 13 pct
Jan 15 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 13 bids for 21.09 billion rupees ($339.67 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 14/01 55 207.36 55 207.36 8.00 13/01 55 206.38 55 206.38 8.00 12/01 44 143.08 44 143.08 8.00 09/01 45 169.86 45 169.86 8.00 08/01 44 128.55 44 128.55 8.00 07/01 35 100.01 35 100.01 8.00 06/01 43 163.36 43 163.36 8.00 05/01 15 39.43 15 39.43 8.00 02/01 20 89.71 20 89.71 8.00 01/01 55 216.62 55 216.62 8.00 31/12 51 180.37 51 180.37 8.00 30/12 56 215.29 56 215.29 8.00 29/12 53 218.74 53 218.74 8.00 26/12 50 201.28 50 201.28 8.00 24/12 47 182.51 47 182.51 8.00 23/12 51 200.56 51 200.56 8.00 22/12 55 219.72 55 219.72 8.00 19/12 57 212.97 57 212.97 8.00 18/12 57 224.18 57 224.18 8.00 17/12 57 229.77 57 229.77 8.00 16/12 53 206.82 53 206.82 8.00 15/12 49 186.47 49 186.47 8.00 12/12 33 142.05 33 142.05 8.00 11/12 35 126.81 35 126.81 8.00 10/12 36 117.50 36 117.50 8.00 09/12 30 128.28 30 128.28 8.00 08/12 27 111.57 27 111.57 8.00 05/12 09 22.01 09 22.01 8.00 04/12 16 48.74 16 48.74 8.00 03/12 13 38.46 13 38.46 8.00 02/12 18 41.93 18 41.93 8.00 01/12 34 135.68 34 135.68 8.00 28/11 30 127.81 30 127.81 8.00 27/11 36 166.85 36 166.85 8.00 26/11 39 190.68 39 190.68 8.00 25/11 43 177.05 43 177.05 8.00 24/11 20 106.06 20 106.06 8.00 21/11 09 57.09 09 57.09 8.00 20/11 16 88.81 16 88.81 8.00 19/11 25 109.14 25 109.14 8.00 18/11 37 156.70 37 156.70 8.00 17/11 42 182.87 42 182.87 8.00 14/11 34 143.07 34 143.07 8.00 13/11 36 156.88 36 156.88 8.00 12/11 43 178.49 43 178.49 8.00 11/11 12 47.72 12 47.72 8.00 10/11 15 68.99 15 68.99 8.00 07/11 4 10.87 4 10.87 8.00 05/11 3 9.21 3 9.21 8.00 03/11 5 17.22 5 17.22 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 14/01 13 21.09 13 21.09 7.00 13/01 12 29.33 12 29.33 7.00 12/01 9 13.98 9 13.98 7.00 09/01 12 50.65 12 50.65 7.00 08/01 17 19.52 17 19.52 7.00 07/01 18 21.23 18 21.23 7.00 06/01 25 100.51 25 100.51 7.00 05/01 10 19.96 10 19.96 7.00 02/01 28 73.52 28 73.52 7.00 01/01 28 144.76 28 144.76 7.00 31/12 22 144.07 22 144.07 7.00 30/12 21 91.46 21 91.46 7.00 29/12 18 33.76 18 33.76 7.00 26/12 25 55.54 25 55.54 7.00 24/12 22 55.99 22 55.99 7.00 23/12 16 27.01 16 27.01 7.00 22/12 14 21.18 14 21.18 7.00 19/11 9 25.22 9 25.22 7.00 18/11 17 51.77 17 51.77 7.00 17/12 14 17.58 14 17.58 7.00 16/12 9 8.94 9 8.94 7.00 15/12 15 45.14 15 45.14 7.00 12/12 17 27.16 17 27.16 7.00 11/12 15 21.21 15 21.21 7.00 10/12 15 71.80 15 71.80 7.00 09/12 10 15.39 10 15.39 7.00 08/12 13 24.07 13 24.07 7.00 05/12 11 21.66 11 21.66 7.00 04/12 20 44.60 20 44.60 7.00 03/12 21 26.39 21 26.39 7.00 02/12 23 57.26 23 57.26 7.00 01/12 21 32.15 21 32.15 7.00 28/11 18 84.14 18 84.14 7.00 27/11 12 33.11 12 33.11 7.00 26/11 12 33.23 12 33.23 7.00 25/11 16 31.38 16 31.38 7.00 24/11 10 23.12 10 23.12 7.00 21/11 4 5.08 4 5.08 7.00 20/11 20 35.36 20 35.36 7.00 19/11 13 19.15 13 19.15 7.00 18/11 14 35.73 14 35.73 7.00 17/11 15 23.52 15 23.52 7.00 14/11 23 31.47 23 31.47 7.00 13/11 31 68.18 31 68.18 7.00 12/11 21 42.89 21 42.89 7.00 11/11 14 16.37 14 16.37 7.00 10/11 22 62.08 22 62.08 7.00 07/11 13 11.68 13 11.68 7.00 05/11 16 63.34 16 63.34 7.00 03/11 40 244.22 40 244.22 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 62.0900 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
MILAN, April 5 Senior debt issued by Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca extended gains on Tuesday after the two ailing Italian banks said the European Central Bank had confirmed they met criteria for a state bailout. Investors had dumped the two banks' debt last week on concerns they may fail to qualify for a state rescue and would have to be wound down under European Union rules that impose losses on senior bondholders and large depositors.
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss attorney general's office (OAG) has now confiscated $1 billion worth of assets linked to Brazil's scandal-plagued oil firm Petrobras, up from $800 million seized through 2015, it said on Wednesday.