BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 24 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 12 bids for 116.12 billion rupees ($1.84 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Thursday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 23/04 38 141.47 38 141.47 7.50 22/04 15 51.36 15 51.36 7.50 21/04 45 192.24 45 192.24 7.50 20/04 49 201.64 49 201.64 7.50 17/04 47 189.62 47 189.62 7.50 16/04 41 157.48 41 157.48 7.50 15/04 38 119.67 38 119.67 7.50 13/04 27 81.49 27 81.49 7.50 10/04 18 55.88 18 55.88 7.50 09/04 19 62.37 19 61.31 7.50 08/04 7 19.29 7 19.29 7.50 07/04 6 17.17 6 17.17 7.50 06/04 8 12.67 8 12.67 7.50 31/03 49 213.71 49 213.71 7.50 30/03 43 199.83 43 199.83 7.50 27/03 23 83.04 23 83.04 7.50 26/03 13 50.87 13 50.87 7.50 25/03 10 36.17 10 36.17 7.50 24/03 9 32.97 9 32.97 7.50 23/03 35 126.04 35 126.04 7.50 20/03 43 179.47 43 179.47 7.50 19/03 17 49.95 17 49.95 7.50 18/03 39 129.24 39 129.24 7.50 17/03 41 149.37 41 149.37 7.50 16/03 57 218.69 57 218.69 7.50 13/03 38 154.17 38 154.17 7.50 12/03 45 173.28 45 173.28 7.50 11/03 50 193.33 50 193.33 7.50 10/03 43 167.09 43 167.09 7.50 09/03 20 69.77 20 69.77 7.50 05/03 17 38.84 17 38.84 7.50 04/03 7 22.47 7 22.47 7.50 03/03 10 35.07 10 35.07 7.75 02/03 24 76.88 24 76.88 7.75 27/02 20 82.74 20 82.74 7.75 26/02 46 152.00 46 152.00 7.75 25/02 51 187.01 51 187.01 7.75 24/02 56 183.02 56 183.01 7.75 23/02 56 201.32 56 201.32 7.75 20/02 51 192.94 51 192.94 7.75 18/02 58 206.46 58 206.46 7.75 16/02 51 188.01 51 188.01 7.75 13/02 28 90.16 28 90.16 7.75 12/02 52 187.59 52 187.59 7.75 11/02 31 86.65 31 86.65 7.75 10/02 36 106.47 36 106.47 7.75 09/02 55 212.95 55 212.95 7.75 06/02 41 133.61 41 133.61 7.75 05/02 10 24.64 10 24.64 7.75 04/02 12 37.05 12 37.05 7.75 03/02 12 39.38 12 39.38 7.75 02/02 39 147.12 39 147.12 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 23/04 12 116.12 12 116.12 6.50 22/04 17 58.56 17 58.56 6.50 21/04 22 46.39 22 46.39 6.50 20/04 13 31.38 13 31.38 6.50 18/04 4 9.41 4 9.41 6.50 17/04 35 143.45 35 143.45 6.50 16/04 25 59.15 25 59.15 6.50 15/04 17 28.07 17 28.07 6.50 13/04 19 25.28 19 25.28 6.50 11/04 24 45.22 24 45.22 6.50 10/04 13 40.03 13 40.03 6.50 09/04 19 30.47 19 30.47 6.50 08/04 22 37.02 22 37.02 6.50 07/04 35 228.98 35 228.98 6.50 06/04 52 421.90 52 421.90 6.50 04/04 28 108.78 28 108.78 6.50 02/04 42 1014.93 42 1014.93 6.50 30/03 35 298.09 35 298.09 6.50 28/03 38 130.33 38 130.33 6.50 27/03 32 219.84 32 219.84 6.50 26/03 30 63.83 30 63.83 6.50 25/03 30 101.40 30 101.40 6.50 24/03 29 78.94 29 78.94 6.50 23/03 36 126.73 36 126.73 6.50 21/03 28 165.51 28 165.51 6.50 20/03 23 59.27 23 59.27 6.50 19/03 22 54.71 22 54.71 6.50 18/03 23 64.75 23 64.75 6.50 17/03 30 110.13 30 110.13 6.50 16/03 23 93.91 23 93.91 6.50 14/03 3 5.30 3 5.30 6.50 13/03 12 76.79 12 76.79 6.50 12/03 18 34.05 18 34.05 6.50 11/03 16 29.67 16 29.67 6.50 10/03 22 150.35 22 150.35 6.50 09/03 19 24.08 19 24.08 6.50 07/03 02 12.12 02 12.12 6.50 05/03 21 54.31 21 54.31 6.50 04/03 25 34.85 25 34.85 6.50 03/03 23 63.68 23 63.68 6.75 02/03 35 133.45 35 133.45 6.75 28/02 31 248.41 31 248.41 6.75 27/02 17 91.00 17 91.00 6.75 26/02 35 172.33 35 172.33 6.75 25/02 11 37.09 11 37.09 6.75 24/02 24 39.73 24 39.73 6.75 23/02 15 37.75 15 37.75 6.75 21/02 1 5.00 1 5.00 6.75 20/02 36 192.87 36 192.87 6.75 18/02 29 78.40 29 78.40 6.75 16/02 15 21.60 15 21.60 6.75 13/02 22 54.71 22 54.71 6.75 12/02 18 45.08 18 45.08 6.75 11/02 12 13.49 12 13.49 6.75 10/02 18 21.52 18 21.52 6.75 09/02 18 53.49 18 53.49 6.75 06/02 20 24.66 20 24.66 6.75 05/02 16 25.04 16 25.04 6.75 04/02 25 38.72 25 38.72 6.75 03/02 19 188.58 19 188.58 6.75 02/02 43 206.62 43 206.62 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. * Source text: (bit.ly/1DWbpEM) ($1 = 63.2653 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.