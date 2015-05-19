UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Fubon to sell out of Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd
* Fubon stocks down 0.6 pct, behind Taiwan's broader market (Recasts, adds comments, details on planned sale)
May 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 14 bids for 10.56 billion rupees ($165.67 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Monday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 18/05 47 183.37 47 183.37 7.50 15/05 51 204.50 51 204.50 7.50 14/05 40 167.12 40 167.12 7.50 13/05 45 186.31 45 186.31 7.50 12/05 49 201.16 49 201.16 7.50 11/05 42 165.09 42 165.09 7.50 08/05 41 188.30 41 188.30 7.50 07/05 20 106.05 20 106.05 7.50 06/05 12 38.97 12 38.97 7.50 05/05 39 154.34 39 154.31 7.50 30/04 51 190.28 51 190.28 7.50 29/04 49 188.38 49 188.38 7.50 28/04 50 195.71 50 195.71 7.50 27/04 45 193.69 45 193.69 7.50 24/04 51 210.89 51 210.89 7.50 23/04 38 141.47 38 141.47 7.50 22/04 15 51.36 15 51.36 7.50 21/04 45 192.24 45 192.24 7.50 20/04 49 201.64 49 201.64 7.50 17/04 47 189.62 47 189.62 7.50 16/04 41 157.48 41 157.48 7.50 15/04 38 119.67 38 119.67 7.50 13/04 27 81.49 27 81.49 7.50 10/04 18 55.88 18 55.88 7.50 09/04 19 62.37 19 61.31 7.50 08/04 7 19.29 7 19.29 7.50 07/04 6 17.17 6 17.17 7.50 06/04 8 12.67 8 12.67 7.50 31/03 49 213.71 49 213.71 7.50 30/03 43 199.83 43 199.83 7.50 27/03 23 83.04 23 83.04 7.50 26/03 13 50.87 13 50.87 7.50 25/03 10 36.17 10 36.17 7.50 24/03 9 32.97 9 32.97 7.50 23/03 35 126.04 35 126.04 7.50 20/03 43 179.47 43 179.47 7.50 19/03 17 49.95 17 49.95 7.50 18/03 39 129.24 39 129.24 7.50 17/03 41 149.37 41 149.37 7.50 16/03 57 218.69 57 218.69 7.50 13/03 38 154.17 38 154.17 7.50 12/03 45 173.28 45 173.28 7.50 11/03 50 193.33 50 193.33 7.50 10/03 43 167.09 43 167.09 7.50 09/03 20 69.77 20 69.77 7.50 05/03 17 38.84 17 38.84 7.50 04/03 7 22.47 7 22.47 7.50 03/03 10 35.07 10 35.07 7.75 02/03 24 76.88 24 76.88 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 18/05 14 10.56 14 10.56 6.50 16/05 04 6.63 04 6.63 6.50 15/05 32 70.72 32 70.72 6.50 14/05 27 39.17 27 39.17 6.50 13/05 33 36.60 33 36.60 6.50 12/05 36 66.12 36 66.12 6.50 11/05 18 17.41 18 17.41 6.50 09/05 05 11.20 05 11.20 6.50 08/05 24 173.39 24 173.39 6.50 07/05 16 23.83 16 23.83 6.50 06/05 28 32.90 28 32.90 6.50 05/05 42 253.63 42 253.63 6.50 02/05 30 185.49 30 184.49 6.50 30/04 16 64.49 16 64.49 6.50 29/04 24 136.78 24 136.78 6.50 28/04 23 115.99 23 115.99 6.50 27/04 27 135.12 27 135.12 6.50 25/04 19 64.22 19 64.22 6.50 24/04 12 80.47 12 80.47 6.50 23/04 12 116.12 12 116.12 6.50 22/04 17 58.56 17 58.56 6.50 21/04 22 46.39 22 46.39 6.50 20/04 13 31.38 13 31.38 6.50 18/04 4 9.41 4 9.41 6.50 17/04 35 143.45 35 143.45 6.50 16/04 25 59.15 25 59.15 6.50 15/04 17 28.07 17 28.07 6.50 13/04 19 25.28 19 25.28 6.50 11/04 24 45.22 24 45.22 6.50 10/04 13 40.03 13 40.03 6.50 09/04 19 30.47 19 30.47 6.50 08/04 22 37.02 22 37.02 6.50 07/04 35 228.98 35 228.98 6.50 06/04 52 421.90 52 421.90 6.50 04/04 28 108.78 28 108.78 6.50 02/04 42 1014.93 42 1014.93 6.50 30/03 35 298.09 35 298.09 6.50 28/03 38 130.33 38 130.33 6.50 27/03 32 219.84 32 219.84 6.50 26/03 30 63.83 30 63.83 6.50 25/03 30 101.40 30 101.40 6.50 24/03 29 78.94 29 78.94 6.50 23/03 36 126.73 36 126.73 6.50 21/03 28 165.51 28 165.51 6.50 20/03 23 59.27 23 59.27 6.50 19/03 22 54.71 22 54.71 6.50 18/03 23 64.75 23 64.75 6.50 17/03 30 110.13 30 110.13 6.50 16/03 23 93.91 23 93.91 6.50 14/03 3 5.30 3 5.30 6.50 13/03 12 76.79 12 76.79 6.50 12/03 18 34.05 18 34.05 6.50 11/03 16 29.67 16 29.67 6.50 10/03 22 150.35 22 150.35 6.50 09/03 19 24.08 19 24.08 6.50 07/03 02 12.12 02 12.12 6.50 05/03 21 54.31 21 54.31 6.50 04/03 25 34.85 25 34.85 6.50 03/03 23 63.68 23 63.68 6.75 02/03 35 133.45 35 133.45 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. * Source text: (bit.ly/1S4hV3t) ($1 = 63.7412 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB-' to Heartland Bank Limited's (HBL, BBB/Stable) AUD20 million floating-rate subordinated notes. The notes are unsecured obligations of HBL and mature on 7 April 2027. Early redemption at the option of HBL is possible on the first interest payment date falling five years after issuance, or any interest payment date thereafter, subject to written approval by the Re