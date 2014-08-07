MUMBAI Aug 7 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it would tweak the metholodogy for computing the daily rupee reference rate from Sept. 1, accepting the recommendations issued by a central bank committee on changes to various financial benchmarks.

The RBI said the reference rate for the dollar/rupee would be computed by polling from a select list of contributing banks at a randomly chosen five-minute window between 1130 to 1230 Indian Standard Time (0600 to 0700 GMT) every weekday.

That marks a tweak from the previous 1145 to 1215 window.

The daily press release will then be issued every weekday at around 1330 India time (0800 GMT), the RBI added.

