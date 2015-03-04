MUMBAI, March 4 India's central bank will not
target the value of the rupee, Governor Raghuram Rajan said on
Wednesday, adding it would only intervene at times of volatility
as per its stated policy.
The comments come after the Reserve Bank of India on
Wednesday said "an excessively strong rupee is undesirable" as
part of a statement in which it cut interest rates by 25 basis
points to 7.50 percent.
"I said an excessively strong rupee is undesirable, which
you'll agree I'm sure with. That's a statement that is very hard
for anybody to disagree with. The fact that it is undesirable
doesn't mean that we'll necessarily act against it if that
situation were to arise," Rajan told analysts at a conference
call.
"I believe that what we can do is perhaps act against
temporary undesirable volatility. It's very hard for us to act
on a sustained basis to maintain a value of the rupee."
Turning to the monetary policy, Rajan said real interest
rates of 1.5 to 2.0 percent were appropriate at this point in
the economic cycle.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Himank Sharma;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)