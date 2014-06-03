MUMBAI, June 3 The Reserve Bank of India was
spotted buying dollars via state-run banks starting around
59.16, two traders said.
The rupee was at 59.2050/2100 per dollar by 0700
GMT, off its session high of 59.12. The currency closed at
59.1525/1625 on Monday.
The rupee had briefly trimmed its losses after the RBI left
its key policy rate on hold on Tuesday, and eased rules to spur
bank lending in a move set to be welcomed by the new
pro-business government as it seeks to revive economic growth.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)