MUMBAI Feb 10 India's central bank sold a net
$179 million in spot exchange markets in December compared with
net buying of $15 million in November, while also intervening in
the futures markets, it said in a monthly bulletin on Wednesday.
In spot markets, the Reserve Bank of India bought $2.6
billion but sold $2.8 billion in December, showing the central
bank intervened both to curb the rupee's value and to cap its
gains.
The RBI did not provide a breakdown of sales or purchases
for currency futures in December, only saying that its actions
had totalled $1.22 billion worth of trades.
Traders however said the central bank was likely more active
selling dollar/rupee futures to prevent a sharp fall in the
rupee.
The trading in futures was less than the $2.37 billion in
November, according to the RBI table. The RBI started detailing
its activity in currency futures last month.
The rupee moved in the 66.0850-67.1250 per dollar range in
December when the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for
the first time in a decade.
The central bank's outstanding forward purchases stood at
$1.99 billion as of December-end compared to $1.49 billion in
November, the data showed.
