MUMBAI, March 11 Eleven Indian states raised a total 88.95 billion rupees ($1.46 billion) via four- or 10-year state development loans with Gujarat and Tamil Nadu retaining the additional subscription of 2 billion rupees and 2.5 billion rupees over the notified amount. The government of Gujarat sold four-year loans, while the other 10 states sold 10-year loans. For a detailed outcome of the auction, see the table below: Sr. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off No. Amount Accepted (Yrs) Yield (In bln (In bln (Pct) rupees) rupees) 1 Andhra Pradesh 17.50 17.50 10 9.71 2 Gujarat* 7 9 04 9.60 3 Haryana 12.90 12.90 10 9.71 4 Jharkhand 5 5 10 9.69 5 Nagaland 0.20 0.20 10 9.69 6 Sikkim 0.35 0.35 10 9.69 7 Tamil Nadu* 10 12.50 10 9.65 8 Tripura 1.50 1.50 10 9.67 9 Uttarakhand 10 10 10 9.70 10 Uttar Pradesh 10 10 10 9.67 11 West Bengal 10 10 10 9.70 Total 84.45 88.95 ($1 = 60.8750 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)