MUMBAI, March 11 Eleven Indian states raised a total 88.95
billion rupees ($1.46 billion) via four- or 10-year state development loans with
Gujarat and Tamil Nadu retaining the additional subscription of 2 billion rupees
and 2.5 billion rupees over the notified amount.
The government of Gujarat sold four-year loans, while the other 10 states
sold 10-year loans.
For a detailed outcome of the auction, see the table below:
Sr. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off
No. Amount Accepted (Yrs) Yield
(In bln (In bln (Pct)
rupees) rupees)
1 Andhra Pradesh 17.50 17.50 10 9.71
2 Gujarat* 7 9 04 9.60
3 Haryana 12.90 12.90 10 9.71
4 Jharkhand 5 5 10 9.69
5 Nagaland 0.20 0.20 10 9.69
6 Sikkim 0.35 0.35 10 9.69
7 Tamil Nadu* 10 12.50 10 9.65
8 Tripura 1.50 1.50 10 9.67
9 Uttarakhand 10 10 10 9.70
10 Uttar Pradesh 10 10 10 9.67
11 West Bengal 10 10 10 9.70
Total 84.45 88.95
($1 = 60.8750 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)