Aug 21 India's central bank said 12 states would raise a minimum of 89.50 billion rupees ($1.36 billion) via 10-year loans on Aug. 25. Sr. No. State Amount to be raised Tenure Years ( bln) 1 Goa 1 10 2 Gujarat* 10 10 3 Haryana 10 10 4 Jammu & Kashmir 4.5 10 5 Kerala 5 10 6 Maharastra 15 10 7 Meghalaya 1 10 8 Punjab 6 10 9 Tamil Nadu* 12 10 10 Uttar Pradesh 5 10 11 Uttarakhand 5 10 12 West Bengal 15 10 Total 89.50 *Gujarat and Tamil Nadu will have an option to retain an additional amount of 3 bln rupees each Source Text: (bit.ly/1J9PpJ2) ($1 = 65.8900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)